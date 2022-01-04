Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Directorate Change

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company")

Appointment of a new non-executive director

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Sutherland as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 January 2022. He will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination and Audit Committees of the Board.

Mr. Sutherland has thirty-two years of experience of working in financial markets, primarily as an equity analyst and head of research, of which the last twenty-four were spent living in Asia covering Asian markets.

Prior to retiring from full-time employment in 2016, he worked for Fidelity International, running their substantial and highly-regarded Asian equity research team of over 70 analysts out of Hong Kong and Tokyo. As such he was responsible for hiring and training analysts in India, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Australia and covering all the Asian stock markets.

Prior to joining Fidelity, he was Country Head for HSBC Securities in Taiwan and worked for BNP Paribas in Manila.

Since retiring from full time employment, Mr. Sutherland has been pursuing an interest in the art world, receiving a first-class honours degree in History of Art in 2020 and an MA in Art Market and Appraisal in 2021.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Sutherland. As at the date of this announcement, he has a beneficial interest in 27,859 ordinary shares of the Company.

Anna-Marie Davis

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837846

4 January 2022