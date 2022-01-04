Iveco Group N.V. announces signing of a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility which includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility and a euro 0.5 billion term facility

Turin, 4thJanuary2022. In connection with the demerger of the Iveco Group business from CNH Industrial and the related financing needs of Iveco Group going forward, today Iveco Group (MI: IVG) (the "Company") has successfully signed a euro 1.9 billion syndicated facility with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario, Mizuho Bank, Santander CIB, Société Générale and Unicredit as Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers. The syndicated facility includes a euro 1.4 billion committed revolving credit facility with a 5-year tenor with two extension options of 1-year each and a euro 0.5 billion committed term facility with a 12-months tenor - extendable for up to an additional 12 months at the Company's sole option.

The syndicated facility is intended for general corporate purposes and working capital needs of Iveco Group and confirms the firm support to Iveco Group from its key international relationship banks.

Iveco Group N.V.

