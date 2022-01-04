Scottish Water purchases five further Orège solutions for a total value of 1,5 million euros as part of its Net Zero emissions strategy

PRESS RELEASE

Voisins Le Bretonneux, January 4th, 2022

Scottish Water purchases five furtherOrège solutions

for a total value of 1.5 million euros as part of its Net Zero emissions strategy

Following the successful deployment of 4 Orègepackage plant solutions, Orège is pleased to announce that Scottish Water, via their Framework contractor and Orege partner WGM,has purchased a further5 units.

The 5 units purchased comprise 1 fully mobile unit and 4 containerised versions. All will have been manufactured and fully deployed in a short period saving considerable cost/carbon and time compared to traditional solutions. The total value for these 5 units is approximately 1.5 million euros and 3 have been delivered and accepted in December 2021: 2 will be delivered in Q1 of 2022.

Scottish Water selected Orège package plant solutions with the aim of reducing the volume of liquid sludge being transported by road thereby reducing carbon emissions.

The performance of the Orège equipment has been closely monitored over the past 15 months and exceeded performance expectations.

Jamie Hesketh, Wastewater Process Scientist, Scottish Water said:

"The work at Scottish clearly demonstrated the benefit of Orège thickening technology toScottish Water allowing us to reduce tanker volumes by up to 70% benefiting the local residentsand providing a sustainable reduction in our operational carbon footprint as we work towards NetZero by 2040. The sludge produced could be pumped and transported by our existing tankerfleetat8%drysolids while the filtrate contained lower NH4 and P than traditional equipment.

The new Orège equipment is immediately available to use as a plug-and-play package and weareexcitedaboutstrategicimplementation ofSLG-Finotherregionswithin ScottishWater."

Pascal Gendrot, Orège CEO said:

"We are delighted to see the start of a widerstrategic adoption of Orègeinnovative solutions by Scottish Water as part of its journey to Net Zero emissions by 2040. We believe that Scottish Water, with its framework contractors like WGM, is setting the pace for Net Zero in the UK water industry and beyond and we are excited to be part of this key initiative in the global combat against climate change. This partnership should be enhanced in 2022. With a total of 9 Orege solutions purchased in less than 18 months, Scottish Water stands out as a real strategic partner to deploy our technology and our innovative solutions in sludge recovery and treatment."

About Orege

Orege, a player in the circular economy and sustainable development, is an international business specializing in the development and marketing of solutions for conditioning, treatment and valorisation of sludge.

Subsidiary of the Eren group, Orege supports its customers in some ten countries from its sites in France, the United States, England and Germany.

Orege partners:

- The Alfa Laval Group: Scandinavian group, world leader, specializing in the development and marketing of products and solutions for separation, fluid transfer and heat exchange in the fields of energy, environment, agro-food and water.?

- The Itochu Machine-Technos Corp Group (ITCMT): ITCMT is a subsidiary of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation Group, one of the largest and most renowned "sogo shosha" (diversified trading house), which distributes and integrates industrial equipment and solutions, particularly in the fields of the environment and energy recovery.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5 2013 ISIN: FR0010609206 - OREGE www.orege.com

About Scottish Water

Scottish Water provides drinking water to 2.46 million households and 150,000 business customers in Scotland.

The Scottish Government declared a climate emergency in 2019, and its Programme for Government announced an ambitious plan to become carbon neutral by 2045. Scottish Water responded to this target by committing to net zero emissions by 2040, a full five years earlier.

The company recognises acknowledge that they will need to undergo a sweeping transformation over the next 25 years to achieve this and have worked with a panel of experts and their stakeholders, to develop a trailblazing route map, which sets out how they will lead their industry to net zero emissions by 2040 and beyond and make a greater contribution to Scotland's overall emissions ambition.

About WGM

WGM Engineering is one of Scotland's leading engineering solution providers and performing responsibly is integral to their success and sustainability. WGM is aiming to become a benchmark company for ecological transformation. WGM Engineering is committed to delivering projects and services that are designed to build and support the circular economy and protect the environment and meet their bold ambition to achieve Net Zero Emissions by 2033.

