Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge, to Raise Money and Awareness for ALS, Taking Place at Carson Beach on Saturday, January 8th

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / This Saturday, January 8th, over 150 friends and family of Boston resident Cathy Nally will be gathering at Carson Beach in South Boston at 1:00 pm to participate for the first annual Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge to help raise awareness and support for Cathy's fight against ALS. Cathy was diagnosed in October 2020 and her children, Dan and Betsy Nally have already raised over $150,000 to support their mom and help others who are fighting for their lives from this disease. Dan and Betsy have always been philanthropic and are no strangers to the Boston non-profit world. As kids, growing up in Westwood, they worked with the Greater Boston Food Bank to provide turkeys during thanksgiving to thousands of needy families in the region. Following the Polar Plunge will be a fun and casual reception with food, cocktails, raffles, games, and more at the Venezia Restaurant.

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 pm - Polar Plunge at Carson Beach, William J. Day Blvd, Boston

2:00 - 6:00 pm - Reception at Venezia Restaurant, 20 Ericsson St, Boston, MA 02122

Additional things that may be of interest:

The Plunge is also a tribute to Pete Frates to build upon his momentum in his fight with ALS. His brother Andrew Frates is a friend and advisor to the Nally's.

Over 130 blonde wigs will be distributed to Plunge participants as a fun hat tip to Cathy's legendary hair, which will hopefully be an unforgettable visual and memory for everyone attending. The Plunge coincides with Cathy's birthday which is January 4th.

The effort for the Plunge is also bringing attention to Cathy's advocacy work, which helped lead to the bipartisan and groundbreaking Act for ALS which was signed by President Biden into law on December 23rd.

Let us know if you would like to send a crew or photographer to cover this event. Cathy, Dan and Betsy will all be available for interviews and comments. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday and appreciate your assistance in helping us raise awareness for ALS. For additional information, visit https://givebutter.com/rally4nally.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

