Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Heute Countdown nach Ad-hoc: Kommt die Rekordfahrt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2022 | 20:08
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge, to Raise Money and Awareness for ALS, Taking Place at Carson Beach on Saturday, January 8th

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / This Saturday, January 8th, over 150 friends and family of Boston resident Cathy Nally will be gathering at Carson Beach in South Boston at 1:00 pm to participate for the first annual Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge to help raise awareness and support for Cathy's fight against ALS. Cathy was diagnosed in October 2020 and her children, Dan and Betsy Nally have already raised over $150,000 to support their mom and help others who are fighting for their lives from this disease. Dan and Betsy have always been philanthropic and are no strangers to the Boston non-profit world. As kids, growing up in Westwood, they worked with the Greater Boston Food Bank to provide turkeys during thanksgiving to thousands of needy families in the region. Following the Polar Plunge will be a fun and casual reception with food, cocktails, raffles, games, and more at the Venezia Restaurant.

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 pm - Polar Plunge at Carson Beach, William J. Day Blvd, Boston

2:00 - 6:00 pm - Reception at Venezia Restaurant, 20 Ericsson St, Boston, MA 02122

Additional things that may be of interest:

  • The Plunge is also a tribute to Pete Frates to build upon his momentum in his fight with ALS. His brother Andrew Frates is a friend and advisor to the Nally's.
  • Over 130 blonde wigs will be distributed to Plunge participants as a fun hat tip to Cathy's legendary hair, which will hopefully be an unforgettable visual and memory for everyone attending. The Plunge coincides with Cathy's birthday which is January 4th.
  • The effort for the Plunge is also bringing attention to Cathy's advocacy work, which helped lead to the bipartisan and groundbreaking Act for ALS which was signed by President Biden into law on December 23rd.

Let us know if you would like to send a crew or photographer to cover this event. Cathy, Dan and Betsy will all be available for interviews and comments. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday and appreciate your assistance in helping us raise awareness for ALS. For additional information, visit https://givebutter.com/rally4nally.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Communications Director
978-502-4895 (mobile)
amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Rally 4 Nally



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680925/Rally-4-Nally-Polar-Plunge-to-Raise-Money-and-Awareness-for-ALS-Taking-Place-at-Carson-Beach-on-Saturday-January-8th

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.