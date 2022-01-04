Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.01.2022
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
WKN: A2APVZ ISIN: US04965B1008  
NASDAQ
04.01.22
22:00 Uhr
19,500 US-Dollar
-0,790
-3,89 %
04.01.2022 | 22:08
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company, today announced it will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. For more information, please visit Atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680937/Atomera-to-Present-at-the-24th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-Growth-Conference

