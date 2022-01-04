Department of Defense now able to Move Forward on Brain Plasticity Research

Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) through its subsidiary, NervGen US Inc., ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to creating innovative treatments for nervous system damage, applauds President Biden for signing the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (FY22 NDAA) into law on December 27th, 2021. The Senate report accompanying the legislation included specific encouragement to the Department of Defense (DoD) to fund traumatic brain injury (TBI) research related to neuroplasticity therapeutics. The President's signature now allows the DoD to move forward with that research.

"We are very excited about the potential applicability of NVG-291 to service-related conditions, including traumatic brain injury," said NervGen's President & Chief Executive Officer, Paul Brennan. "We believe that collaborations with the DoD will be an important part of our success. The signing of this act is an important step in enabling the programs that we have been developing with the DoD over the last year to be able to funded if approved. We look forward to working with the DoD on TBI research and other neurological conditions. This is a very encouraging sign as we set our course for an exciting 2022 for NervGen."

More information about the Senate language can be found here: https://www.nervgen.com/2021/10/u-s-senate-defense-bill-includes-nervgen-supported-language-on-promise-of-brain-plasticity-therapeutics-for-traumatic-brain-injury/

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative treatments of nervous system damage due to injury or disease. The Company is initially developing treatments for multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury and Alzheimer's disease.

About NVG-291

NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291 and is developing a unique new class of drugs around the technology. NVG-291 is a therapeutic peptide which is a mimetic of the intracellular domain of protein tyrosine phosphatase (protein tyrosine phosphatase sigma), a cell surface receptor known to interact with chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs) and to be involved in the regulation of neuroplasticity and central nervous system repair. In preclinical studies, NVG-291 has demonstrated the potential to promote repair mechanisms in the nervous system, including axonal regeneration, remyelination, and enhanced plasticity. The demonstration of repair via these mechanisms in animal models of nervous system injury has been accompanied by recovery of multiple neurological functions, including motor, sensory, autonomic and cognitive functions. NVG-291 has shown efficacy in a range of animal models, including models of nervous system trauma (e.g. spinal cord injury, peripheral nerve injury) and disease (multiple sclerosis, stroke).

