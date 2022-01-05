Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - David H. Brett, President and CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company"), announces that the $100,000 non-brokered private placement announced on the 14th of December, 2021, will not be proceeding.

