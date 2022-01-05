New Pod City: Popular "Your Valuable Home" Podcast Enters Ninth Year

TRENTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / After seven years on Philadelphia Talk radio, including 1210 WPHT the top talk station in the region, and one complete season as a podcast, Your Valuable Home begins its ninth year in January 2022.

The one-hour, weekly podcast, which is recorded and distributed by the New Pod City Podcast Network, has a nationwide audience of homeowners and residential real estate investors.

To celebrate the beginning of the ninth year of Your Valuable Home, New Pod City will re-release five "top" podcasts from the 2021 season of podcasting the evenings of January 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13, followed by a 2022 release on Friday evening, January 14. The selections were determined by the podcast's listeners.

Veteran broadcasters and podcasters have called Your Valuable Home unique. Ron Melk, producer and co-host says, "the appeal and longevity of Your Valuable Home, we believe, comes from our content, which is driven by our philosophy that no residence exists unto itself. Every house is part of a neighborhood. Every neighborhood is part of a community. This philosophy guides our selection of guest experts in organizations like the National Association of Realtors to provide forecasts on the housing market, Unison to share their innovative approach to leveraging a home's value to raise cash, and Illya Azaroff, the 2021 president of the American Institute of Architects, New York State, to share his approach to designing the first house of its type in the U.S. that is both resilient and sustainable, and can withstand a Category 5 hurricane."

According to Kevin Kennedy, a working contractor and Your Valuable Home host, "Two additional segments of each week's Podcast aid our listeners in planning home improvements, and in avoiding the Horror Stories that can result from shoddy work by contractors. Over the years, we've shared hundreds of horror stories that people have submitted."

"Your Valuable Home is not about DIY", Kennedy added. "It's about hiring the right contractor to do the right job at the right price. In fact, one recent segment highlighted home improvement projects that do-it-yourselfers absolutely should not do."

Your Valuable Home is also not about flipping. It is about buying and holding residential real estate to build wealth, about raising awareness of new building practices and products, as well as new approaches to making entire communities more livable, therefore more valuable.

Your Valuable Home is available each Friday evening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and all other popular podcast directories - and at www.NewPodCity.com by clicking on the education tab.

