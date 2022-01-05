SOITEC: Dolphin Design, a leader in Edge Computing and AI platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expanding into Asia and opens a processing center in Singapore

Dolphin Design, a leader in Edge Computing and AI platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), is expanding into Asia and opens a processing center in Singapore

Singapore, January 5th, 2022- Dolphin Design, a company specialized in advanced chip design, will open its new dedicated Edge Computing and AI branch in Singapore at Pasir Ris where the France-based semiconductor company Soitec operates a fab. Dolphin Design's vision is to enable the largest possible AIoT/EDGE IoT semiconductor community to deliver products with ultimate energy efficiency and performance given its mantra "Consume less energy while increasing performance". Soitec holds an 80% stake in Dolphin Design.

While the hub of the power management and audio activities will remain in France, Dolphin Design wants to move some of its processing activities to Singapore. The branch will become a center of excellence in R&D and industrialization for its processing activity and a key pillar in its business development in Asia and worldwide. It will also become a regional application lab and customer support center for its processing IP platform portfolio. Dolphin Design also plans to build demo boards and software in Singapore, especially for its growth in AI algorithms, leveraging its strong platform for entrepreneurial and industrial developments in the semiconductor sector.

Dolphin Design's development plan in Singapore calls for the recruitment of 10 local talents in the coming months and up to 50 in total by 2023. Highly skilled engineers with a background in AI or Edge Computing, from fresh graduates to those with over 15 years of experience in that fields will be sought. Qualified staff will have the opportunity to further hone their expertise with training stints in Dolphin Design's headquarters in France. In addition, the staff would also benefit from being co-located with Soitec as this will enable them to gain exposure to and cross-learning capabilities in the engineered substrate manufacturing.

Chang Chin Nam, Senior Vice President and Head Semiconductorof Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB), said, "We valuepartnershipswith semiconductor companies such as Dolphin Design in addressing the global demand for semiconductor solutions, in growth areas such as Edge Computing and AI. The semiconductor industry is a key pillar of Singapore's economy, and Dolphin Design's decision to site its new Edge Computing and AI branch in Singapore is testament to our attractiveness as a global hub for chip design. EDB is delighted to support Dolphin Design's establishment in Singapore, which will create good job opportunitiesfor Singaporeans."

Cyril Menon,Operations Senior Executive Vice President at Soitec and Chairman of the Dolphin Design Board, said, "Dolphin Design is gaining momentum and its expansion to Singapore is an exciting milestone for its development. We are very proud to welcome Dolphin Design in our fab in Singapore, where we manufacture cutting-edge semiconductor materials. We look forward to leveraging the combined synergies of Dolphin Design's R&D and Soitec's engineered substrates manufacturing capabilities to provide an integrated, value-added solution for the semiconductor ecosystem. We know that the opportunities surrounding AI and Edge Computing are virtually limitless today and having Dolphin Design under one roof with Soitec in Singapore will allow it to harness Soitec's regional footprint and jointly capture and exploit the potential of these technologies."

Philippe Berger, CEO of Dolphin Design, said, "Singapore is a strategic location for our future development. While we already have cooperation programs withlocal universities, we now want to leverage Singapore ecosystem to buildadevelopment center that will be essential to ourroadmap on Edge Computing and AI for IoT. We are proud that thisinitiative is strongly supported by the local authorities through EDB. Our goal is to recruit the best engineers in the region to help us grow and develop new solutions for our customers. Being in Singapore will also allow us to be closer to our Asian customers and provide them with quick support."

About Dolphin Design

Dolphin Design is an innovative and fast-growing semiconductor company in which Soitec holds a majority stake of 80%.

The copmany employs more than 180 people, including 140 engineers who design the key functions of an integrated circuit - called "IP blocks or platforms" - or even the complete integrated circuit - called ASIC or System-on-Chip (SoC). The company has unique know-how in optimizing energy efficiency, which earned it the honor of being one of the 1000 companies worldwide to receive the Solar Impulse label.

Alongside its customers which today number more than 600 companies, Dolphin Design focuses on long-term, human and ingenious collaborations that enable billions of people to use energy-efficient electronic equipment's or devices every day. Whether its customers are targeting consumer electronics markets, including IoT, multimedia, AI and 5G, or automotive and aerospace markets, Dolphin Design helps them unleash their creativity to make their products more competitive while being more responsible with their energy consumption.

Dolphin Design's mantra to its customers is simple: "Tell us your biggest dream. Dare the impossible. We make it happen".

For more information, please visit https://www.dolphin-design.fr/

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC and SmartCut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

Attachment