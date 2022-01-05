Researchers at Stanford University and the US Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have explored the potential recovery of lost capacity in lithium batteries by using an extremely fast discharging step to reconnect an island of inactive lithium with the anode. Adding this extra step slowed the degradation of their test battery and increased its lifespan by nearly 30%.One of the main reasons for substantial capacity losses and even fires in lithium batteries are little islands of inactive lithium that are created during the nonuniform dissolution of lithium dendrites. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...