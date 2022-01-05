Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022
Vicinity Motor meldet 24 Mio. Dollar Einzelauftrag für 2022!
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 
Stuttgart
05.01.22
08:04 Uhr
16,480 Euro
-0,200
-1,20 %
05.01.2022 | 09:05
Elanders AB: Elanders changes the date for the publication of 2021 Year End Report and invites to a Conference Call

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the publication date of the Year End Report for 2021 to Thursday 3 February 2022, at 07:30 CET instead of Thursday 20 January 2022, as earlier announced. The publication of the Year End Report on 3 February 2022, will be followed by a conference call at 09:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN


Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5195
UK: +44 (0)33 033 69600
USA: +1 646-828-8082

Participant Passcode: 758620

Agenda
09:20 Conference number is opened
09:30 Presentation of the Year End Report
09:50 Q&A
10:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2022-01-05 Elanders Press release - Elanders changes the date for the publication of 2021 Year End Report and invites to a Conference Call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55e46101-ed09-4aa7-bf4d-e2344db91369)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
