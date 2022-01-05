The "Construction in Belgium Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The virus outbreak, coupled with the lockdown measures imposed by the government, severely weakened the Belgian economy in 2020. The publisher estimates that the Belgian construction industry contracted by 5.8% in 2020.

According to the National Bank of Belgium (NBB), the country's construction industry contracted by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2020 and 5.9% in the first nine months of the year.

However, the construction industry is expected to recover in 2021 as the government has removed major lockdown restrictions across the country, with the economic outlook expected to improve in 2021. The publisher expects Belgium's construction industry to grow by 4.9% in 2021.

Construction activities in the country were disrupted as construction companies closed sites in response to the pandemic. In May 2020, the Flemish ministry of Mobility and Public Works announced plans to invest EUR2.2 billion (US$2.5 billion) in 924 minor and major projects.

The government expects these projects to help boost the road and hydraulic engineering sector, thereby contributing to the overall economy and construction industry. The publisher expects industry output to register an average annual growth rate of 2.4% over the remaining part of the forecast period.

This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Belgian construction industry, including -

The Belgian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Belgian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Belgium, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

4.2 Commercial Construction

4.3 Industrial Construction

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6 Institutional Construction

4.7 Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lseg20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005554/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900