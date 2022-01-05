Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) Market Size to Reach USD 209.4 Million in 2028 | Increasing Emphasis on Developing Animal Model Substitutes is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Growth, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organs-on-chips market size is expected to reach USD 209.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 28.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the organs-on-chips market can be attributed to increasing emphasis on developing animal model substitutes for improved disease modeling and drug discovery. Response generated by animal models to a novel drug does not certainly promise alike outcomes in the human body.

Organs-on-chips provide an appropriate microenvironment that helps to comprehend cellular activities controlling the functionalities of human organs and imitate disease states in humans, along with invitro identification of novel therapeutic targets. Additionally, organs-on-chips find application in culturing a living microbiome for prolonged periods in living human intestinal cells' direct contact to get insights about the influence of microbes on human health or to develop a model of influenza virus infection to ascertain the effect of this diseases on the human respiratory system.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2021 , AIM Biotech made an announcement about introduction of a contract research service that deploys the organs-on-chips technology of AIM Biotech to fast-track and enhance drug discovery and development process.

, AIM Biotech made an announcement about introduction of a contract research service that deploys the organs-on-chips technology of AIM Biotech to fast-track and enhance drug discovery and development process. Liver-on--chip holds significant potential in correlating clinical testing. As liver is the major site for drug metabolism in human body, liver-on-chip helps to predict damaged caused to liver by drugs exposure, as well as connect other organs-on-chips to reflect the complete effect of a drug on the human body.

Increasing investments in biotechnology firms dealing with organs-on-chips is a significant factor fueling market growth. In March 2020 for instance, CN Bio Innovations, which is a cell culture firm based in the UK, raised USD 8.9 Million - headed by CITIC Securities Company - to strengthen its hold in the US and expand activities in Europe .

for instance, CN Bio Innovations, which is a cell culture firm based in the UK, raised - headed by CITIC Securities Company - to strengthen its hold in the US and expand activities in . The deployment of organs-on-chips for drug development and screening has been expedited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pharmaceutical firms and research institutes worldwide have been using lungs-on-chips to develop coronavirus disease models and study the influence of developed drug compounds.

Organs-on-chips market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular and renal diseases, and steady growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry. In addition, growing geriatric population and rising demand for regenerative medication is driving Asia Pacific market growth.

is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular and renal diseases, and steady growth of the personal care & cosmetics industry. In addition, growing geriatric population and rising demand for regenerative medication is driving market growth. Key players in the market include MIMETAS BV, SynVivo Inc., Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, CN Bio, Nortis Inc., Organovo Holdings Inc., TissUse GmbH, AxoSim Inc., and Kirkstall Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global organs-on-chips market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Liver-on-Chip



Multiple Organs-on-Chips



Kidney-on-Chip



Heart-on-Chip



Lung-on-Chip



Intestine-on-Chip



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery



Physiological Model Development



Toxicology Research

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Firms



Research Institutes



Personal Care Industry



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

