German scientists have developed a novel hydrogen storage method that relies on nanostructures - tiny nanoparticles made of the precious metal palladium - instead of high pressure and lower temperatures.From pv magazine Germany Hydrogen could soon be stored in "nano-chocolates" instead of 700-bar pressure tanks, according to recent research by scientists from Germany's Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY) institute. The researchers claim that they have managed to bind hydrogen with the help of palladium and iridium, before releasing it again. Palladium, a precious metal, is considered suitable ...

