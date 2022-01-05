The "Global Tunnel Construction Projects, 2021 Update Sector Overview, Project Analytics by Country and Key Operators (Contractors, Consultants and Project Owners)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of tunnel construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the Publisher.

The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the Publisher, stands at US$1.17 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work

Scope

The report provides analysis based on the Publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Overview

2. Regional Overviews

2.1 Americas

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

3. Project Analytics by Country

3.1 China

3.2 France

3.3 Japan

3.4 United States

3.5 United Kingdom

3.6 Australia

3.7 Norway

3.8 Switzerland

3.9 Finland

3.10 India

