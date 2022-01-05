Re:NewCell AB (publ): Successful Industrial Scale Viscose Filament Yarn Production from 100 Percent Circulose

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW)

The development follows on the successful lab scale production of 100 percent Circulose® filament yarn in collaboration with the German research institute Fraunhofer in 2020.

"I am delighted to expand the commercial Circulose® portfolio to include filament yarn. I am also impressed by Yibin's innovation capacity and look forward to deepening our collaboration and start shipping Circulose® filament yarn to brand partners in 2022. In Renewcell's endeavor to make fashion circular, we will keep working together with leading partners to prove the usefulness of Circulose® in different textile applications" comments Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell.

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se .

