Despite the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Belarusian construction industry expanded by 2% in real terms in 2020, with the industry's output value increasing from US$7.3 billion in 2019 to US$7.5 billion in 2020; this was preceded by an average annual growth rate of 3.7% during the preceding two years.

The publisher expects the construction industry in Belarus to grow by 3.6% in 2021, and to then expand at an annual average rate of 3% between 2022 and 2025. Over the forecast period, the industry's performance is expected to be supported by the government's plans to invest in the country's infrastructure under the National Infrastructure Plan for 2016-2030. The plan entails an investment of BRY18.6 billion (US$8.3 billion) in housing and utilities infrastructure, BRY18 billion (US$8 billion) in transport infrastructure and BRY2.9 billion (US$1.3 billion) in energy infrastructure over the next four years.

To support the economy and achieve the government's sustainable growth target of 4-5%, in late 2020 the government announced plans for a capital investment worth BRY34 billion (US$15.1 billion) in 2021. Of the total, BRY10 billion (US$4.4 billion) will be invested in the construction of housing, social facilities and infrastructure.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus (Belstat), the country received foreign investment worth BRY14.4 billion (US$6.4 billion) in the first nine months of the year, of which BRY279.7 million (US$124.4 million) was invested in the construction sector and BRY185.9 million (US$82.6 million) was in real estate activities.

