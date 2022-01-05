KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant-Based Foods Announces Record Revenues in December - with 35% Profit Margin Reported Last Quarter

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it achieved record revenues for product sales in the month of December 2021. Komo's December revenues of $69,999 were 104% higher than the previous month and 51% higher than its previous highest revenue month, which was October 2021. Komo's gross profit margin for its three month interim period ended October 31, 2021 was 35%.

The increase in December revenues was mainly due to an increase in wholesale orders as Komo expands distribution to retail grocery chains. The December revenues also included revenues from the launch of Komo Eats hot meals through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Komo has experienced hyper growth since launching its brand on March 5th, 2021. Since that date, Komo introduced frozen, plant-based lasagnas, chickenless pot pies, bolognese sauces, taco fillings and shepherd's pies through eCommerce, at Farmers markets and its retail distribution network. Komo has also developed a line of vegan Mac & Cheeze, Jackfruit Chick'n and vegan wrap as hot entrees through meal delivery apps. These avenues are aligned with Komo's mission to make plant-based meals a staple at every dinner table. For full details on Komo's growth in revenues see it's reported financial results for the year ended July 31, 2021 and for the 3 month period ended October 31, 2021 please go to the issuer profile for "Komo Plant Based Foods Inc." at SEDAR.com.

"Our significant increase in revenues in December was a surprise since we experienced many delays in distributing our products outside of British Columbia due to weather conditions and widespread labour shortages," says Komo CEO William White. "We are very excited about our continued revenue growth as we expand throughout Canada and the United States. We know our products are well received by consumers as we continue to receive five star consumer reviews through our eCommerce platform and we are receiving consistent repeat orders in both wholesale and direct to consumer sales."

Komo follows a two tier approach for its product launches. All products are first launched locally through Komo's direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform in Metro Vancouver. Komo uses the consumer feedback to improve the product until it is ready for larger scale production through a co-manufacturing facility, and then gets distributed to retail stores through multiple distributors. Recently, Komo launched 11 new ready-to-eat meals through meal delivery apps and a ghost kitchen in Vancouver, British Columbia, allowing Komo another avenue for product development and customer feedback.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Our meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. We also sell hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

