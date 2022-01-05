OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

Paris, January 1st, 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

- 408,526 shares

- € 29,717.01

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 433

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 259

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,224 shares for € 224,521.62

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 66,616 shares for € 147,598.05



As a reminder:



• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 371,918 shares

- € 106,910.46

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 523

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 550

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 179,615 shares for € 396,622.66

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 192,123 shares for € 425,891.07



• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 433 103,224 224,521.62 259 66,616 147,598.05 01/07/2021 - - - 2 836 1,881.00 02/07/2021 1 1,000 2,180.00 - - - 05/07/2021 3 1,000 2,240.00 - - - 06/07/2021 3 377 833.17 4 1,000 2,240.00 07/07/2021 7 1,723 3,825.06 - - - 08/07/2021 3 500 1,100.00 - - - 09/07/2021 4 76 168.72 1 1 2.22 12/07/2021 2 84 186.48 2 360 806.40 13/07/2021 8 817 1,813.74 2 583 1,305.92 14/07/2021 1 24 53.28 1 57 127.68 15/07/2021 4 3,000 6,480.00 - - - 16/07/2021 - - - 4 1,000 2,190.00 19/07/2021 - - - 4 522 1,158.84 21/07/2021 2 1,000 2,190.00 - - - 22/07/2021 2 60 131.40 - - - 23/07/2021 2 1,000 2,200.00 - - - 26/07/2021 2 1,000 2,190.00 - - - 27/07/2021 1 130 283.40 2 1,000 2,200.00 28/07/2021 4 70 153.30 4 2,479 5,503.38 29/07/2021 - - - 1 408 913.92 30/07/2021 3 1,001 2,222.22 1 1 2.23 02/08/2021 1 1,000 2,210.00 6 1,010 2,242.20 03/08/2021 13 3,349 7,334.31 13 4,205 9,335.10 04/08/2021 7 1,382 3,068.04 3 1,377 3,070.71 05/08/2021 3 315 702.45 1 311 696.64 06/08/2021 7 2,492 5,532.24 8 1,808 4,049.92 09/08/2021 11 2,393 5,288.53 8 1,881 4,213.44 10/08/2021 - - - 2 1,000 2,260.00 11/08/2021 3 1,581 3,525.63 5 2,000 4,560.00 12/08/2021 - - - 2 2,000 4,580.00 16/08/2021 1 500 1,130.00 - - - 17/08/2021 6 1,919 4,336.94 - - - 18/08/2021 5 1,000 2,250.00 - - - 19/08/2021 4 937 2,080.14 - - - 20/08/2021 2 63 139.86 - - - 23/08/2021 - - - 4 289 650.25 24/08/2021 - - - 3 1,086 2,443.50 25/08/2021 1 1 2.26 1 1 2.26 26/08/2021 1 1 2.26 1 1 2.26 27/08/2021 1 1,000 2,260.00 1 100 228.00 30/08/2021 - - - 2 268 611.04 31/08/2021 9 5,074 11,112.06 5 2,409 5,396.16 01/09/2021 - - - 4 591 1,335.66 02/09/2021 1 21 46.62 - - - 03/09/2021 1 500 1,135.00 - - - 07/09/2021 4 2,479 5,503.38 1 632 1,440.96 08/09/2021 - - - 1 981 2,197.44 09/09/2021 10 944 2,105.12 6 662 1,482.88 10/09/2021 1 56 124.88 5 357 799.68 13/09/2021 9 2,000 4,460.00 - - - 14/09/2021 6 158 353.92 7 430 971.80 15/09/2021 2 842 1,886.08 - - - 16/09/2021 5 1,001 2,232.23 2 1,001 2,252.25 17/09/2021 - - - 2 570 1,288.20 20/09/2021 10 2,955 6,501.00 - - - 21/09/2021 - - - 2 500 1,120.00 22/09/2021 3 1,173 2,568.87 7 1,648 3,675.04 23/09/2021 - - - 3 1,352 3,028.48 24/09/2021 5 634 1,426.50 - - - 27/09/2021 6 2,166 4,830.18 2 2,000 4,600.00 28/09/2021 6 2,000 4,420.00 1 886 1,993.50 29/09/2021 - - - 3 616 1,386.00 30/09/2021 4 924 2,042.04 2 500 1,125.00 01/10/2021 - - - 4 3,125 7,093.75 04/10/2021 7 1,347 3,003.81 - - - 05/10/2021 2 143 316.03 - - - 06/10/2021 8 2,265 4,915.05 1 500 1,105.00 07/10/2021 - - - 2 877 1,955.71 08/10/2021 1 500 1,100.00 3 998 2,265.46 12/10/2021 1 1 2.22 1 1 2.22 13/10/2021 5 122 270.84 1 1,000 2,250.00 14/10/2021 5 500 1,120.00 - - - 15/10/2021 2 878 1,957.94 1 500 1,125.00 18/10/2021 2 500 1,115.00 - - - 19/10/2021 1 1 2.24 1 1 2.24 20/10/2021 9 500 1,115.00 6 77 173.25 21/10/2021 1 1,000 2,230.00 7 1,371 3,098.46 22/10/2021 - - - 2 779 1,744.96 25/10/2021 4 733 1,627.26 9 721 1,607.83 26/10/2021 11 1,360 3,019.20 - - - 27/10/2021 11 318 705.96 - - - 28/10/2021 1 89 197.58 - - - 01/11/2021 - - - 2 2,000 4,480.00 02/11/2021 - - - 3 844 1,890.56 03/11/2021 2 1,000 2,220.00 1 4 8.96 05/11/2021 16 2,833 6,204.27 - - - 08/11/2021 5 327 719.40 - - - 09/11/2021 9 1,752 3,854.40 - - - 10/11/2021 1 248 540.64 8 1,000 2,200.00 11/11/2021 - - - 3 1,000 2,200.00 12/11/2021 2 2,000 4,340.00 - - - 15/11/2021 5 1,500 3,255.00 - - - 16/11/2021 4 1,000 2,190.00 4 1,139 2,517.19 17/11/2021 - - - 2 361 801.42 18/11/2021 2 1,500 3,285.00 1 746 1,663.58 19/11/2021 5 2,500 5,425.00 - - - 22/11/2021 8 1,604 3,448.60 1 1 2.18 23/11/2021 6 1,500 3,240.00 3 179 390.22 24/11/2021 7 1,500 3,225.00 - - - 25/11/2021 4 504 1,078.56 3 201 434.16 26/11/2021 11 1,496 3,216.40 1 110 237.60 29/11/2021 9 1,176 2,481.36 - - - 30/11/2021 3 500 1,060.00 - - - 01/12/2021 5 1,001 2,122.12 1 1 2.13 02/12/2021 6 1,001 2,122.12 1 1 2.13 03/12/2021 2 123 259.53 3 1,301 2,758.12 06/12/2021 5 793 1,681.16 2 67 143.38 07/12/2021 11 3,086 6,326.30 5 516 1,104.24 08/12/2021 4 1,500 3,150.00 - - - 09/12/2021 3 500 1,025.00 - - - 10/12/2021 1 500 1,025.00 1 3 6.24 13/12/2021 2 128 259.84 - - - 14/12/2021 4 872 1,752.72 - - - 15/12/2021 1 500 1,000.00 - - - 16/12/2021 2 1,000 1,960.00 - - - 20/12/2021 1 500 990.00 - - - 21/12/2021 2 1,000 1,970.00 4 1,167 2,345.67 22/12/2021 - - - 2 1,500 3,000.00 23/12/2021 - - - 5 766 1,539.66 24/12/2021 2 500 1,000.00 3 734 1,475.34 27/12/2021 - - - 1 80 161.60 28/12/2021 6 1,001 1,991.99 3 772 1,544.00 29/12/2021 3 1,177 2,330.46 5 237 474.00 30/12/2021 3 1,123 2,212.31 6 709 1,410.91 31/12/2021 - - - 6 508 1,010.92

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nZxyYZSakm3HyGyaYZhmaJVnm5uSxpWUbpPKmGOemJnHmp6RnW2Sb5qZZnBjmm1t

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72587-olg-bilan-semestriel-contrat-de-liquidite-au-311221-gb.pdf