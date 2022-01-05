DJ IAV GmbH: IAV goes digital - virtual trade fair stand at CES

IAV goes digital - virtual trade fair stand at CES

IAV invites all who are interested to a virtual booth at the CES technology trade show. Due to the Corona pandemic, IAV, like many other exhibitors, has cancelled its participation on site in Las Vegas. Now the company is presenting itself online and showing its topics Cybersecurity and CarryAir in the digital space, on Thursday and Friday at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CET respectively. The virtual booth, designed by HyHyve, can be visited via this link: https://app.hyhyve.com/'spaceId= Fep8GTr6TW6ms8p08-gB_

At the CES from January 5 to 7, 2022 around 4,500 exhibitors will present their latest technologies and concepts for the future. "CES is one of the absolute event highlights of the year. It provides a good overview of what will be expected and moving in the near future, in the areas of mobility, software solutions or energy management," says Matthias Kratzsch, Chairman of the Management Board at IAV. "As a tech solution provider, our goal is to help shape tomorrow's mobility with the help of digitized and automated development methods, making it more sustainable, innovative and secure."

With the following showcases, IAV illustrates this claim:

Zonal Safety - Cyber Defense Systems

Modern vehicles contain an increasing number of software from generation to generation and are increasingly networked. The software itself is also becoming more and more complex and must be safe at the same time. In order to keep the complexity manageable, IAV has developed a concept for zonal protection. Zonal gateways and Ethernet bring structures that enable new approaches to cyber- attack protection. For the purposes of illustration, the engineering team has integrated a cyber defense system into a commercially available vehicle. Thanks to zonal security defense mechanisms, not only the vehicle is protected as a whole, but also the individual control units and the functions stored on them have their own protection mechanisms.

ACDC - Automotive Cyber Defense Center

As vehicles are increasingly networked with each other and with their infrastructure, it is no longer enough to equip individual vehicles with their own security systems. Using an approach to a cybersecurity defense center, IAV shows what happens when a virus spreads across entire vehicle fleets, enters a GPS cloud, or manipulates the infrastructure. The defense center will detect and analyze such potential scariest scenarios and initiate countermeasures. For this purpose, it is constantly investigating the mentioned systems for anomalies.

CarryAir - Autonomous Fuel Cell Aircraft

The autonomous body of CarryAir will be used for inspection flights and the analysis of power paths and pipelines as well as for the protection of terrain areas such as factory premises. A fuel cell drive train guarantees a significantly increased range compared to a battery-electric powertrain. Compared to the helicopters used to date mainly for these missions, CarryAir will be more cost-effective in terms of flight execution. In addition, its fuel cell drive protects the environment

Further information can be found at https://www.iav.com/events/ces/

About IAV:

With more than 8,000 employees, IAV is one of the world's leading engineering partners for the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 35 years, and in 2020 it sold around 896 million euros. Customers worldwide include all well-known automobile manufacturers and supplier. In addition to vehicle and drive development, IAV has already entered the e-mobility and autonomous driving at an early stage and is today one of the leading development service provider in these areas. In addition to the development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV has other locations in Munich, Sindelfingen and Ingolstadt, as well as in Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Press Contact:

Ivo Banek

Mail: ivo.banek@iav.de

Mob: +491735709878 End of Media Release

