4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announced that Duncan Peyton, Chief Executive Officer of 4D pharma, and Alex Stevenson, Chief Scientific Officer of 4D pharma, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT).

A replay webcast of the presentation will be available via the 'Events' section of the 4D pharma website at www.4dpharmaplc.com for 90 days following the presentation.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D pharma has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx, that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.

4D's Live Biotherapeutic Products are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has six clinical studies in progress, namely a Phase II clinical study of Blautix in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, and a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.

