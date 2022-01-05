Guardforce AI Co., Limited: Guardforce AI Issues Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), today issued a letter to shareholders from Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI.

Dear Shareholders,

2021 was a pivotal year for Guardforce AI. We continued our expansion from a cash logistics business to an integrated security solutions provider and entered the U.S. capital markets. We founded Guardforce AI in 2018 to acquire Guardforce Cash Solutions Security (Thailand) Co., Ltd., or GF Cash, a secured logistics company with almost 40 years of experience delivering comprehensive services for door-to-door cash collection and delivery, supporting banks, government organizations, multinationals, blue chip companies, SMEs and retailers in Thailand. Today, we have rapidly evolved through a series of organic growth strategies and acquisitions to provide secured logistics, robotics applications and cybersecurity services in Asia and the U.S.

In 2020 we introduced robotics solutions for our customers in Thailand and the Asia Pacific region with the launch of AI powered robots managed by an Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP) for deployment to medical institutions, office buildings, business units, campuses, residential communities and apartments. As robotics revenues continue to scale during 2021, we entered two new growth markets within the Asia Pacific region via the merger of Macau GF Robotics Limited and GF Robotics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, which is expected to close early in 2022. Both locations provide great opportunities for robotics solutions, especially in the education, hospitality, retail, and corporate sectors in this fast-growing region.

Our robotics segment continued to expand with the recent proposed acquisition of SBC Global Holdings Inc in the United States. The company provides autonomous robotics solutions that drive business continuity and community health - enabling healthier, safer and more efficient offices, residential and commercial real estate, schools, airports and many other sectors. We believe the acquisition will further empower our operations and ability to deploy robotic and technology solutions in the United States and Canada. This acquisition is also expected to close early in 2022.

In 2021 our journey towards diversifying our service offerings and geographic reach also grew with a majority acquisition of Handshake Networking Limited. Established in 2004, Handshake is a premier information security consultancy providing network security to multinational corporations in Hong Kong and around the world. The company offers a wide variety of information security consultancy services, including penetration testing and vulnerability assessment, information systems audit, consultancy, computer forensics and security awareness training.

Taken together, our strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion has made Guardforce AI a globally integrated security solutions provider in the cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics and related fields. We believe diversifying our service offerings, international reach and revenue streams will continue as the security industry increasingly adopts advanced technologies and physical security and cybersecurity converge.

Throughout 2021 our ability to achieve our growth strategy and seek new opportunities was supported by our secure logistics business in Thailand. During the year we were selected as the authorized operator of the Consolidated Cash Center in the Khon Kaen province of Thailand and Consolidated Cash Center (CCC) for Hadyai CCC, each for five years. Winning these bids is further evidence that we are increasing our stature with the Thai government while also increasing our market leading position in the cash center outsourcing market.

Operationally, 2021 was marked by our entrance into the U.S. capital markets with a successful initial public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $15 million, before underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. Combined with our over $7.7 million cash balance as of June 30, 2021, we are confident our acquisition program will have sufficient capital to fund its pipeline of accretive new partnerships. The listing of our shares on the Nasdaq represents a significant milestone for Guardforce AI. We believe a Nasdaq listing will help elevate the Company's public profile, expand our shareholder base, improve liquidity and enhance shareholder value.

Looking ahead, our momentum will continue to build as we focus on expanding our Robots as a Service (RaaS) platform to efficiently offer more AI value-added services for our customers. We are accelerating the development of new cybersecurity and robotics/AI applications in response to market needs and feedback from our customers. We will continue to seek strategic opportunities to acquire or partner with leading security industry companies to enhance our technology capabilities and expand our international presence.

To our shareholders and all our partners, thank you for your continued support, and I look forward to another year of success in 2022.

Sincerely,

Terence Yap

Chairman of Guardforce AI

