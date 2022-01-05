T Stamp Inc.: Trust Stamp Advances Innovative IP Portfolio

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has allowed the applications for U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 16/855,588 for "Systems and Methods for Passive-Subject Liveness Verification in Digital Media" and U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 16/841,269 for "Systems and Processes for Lossy Biometric Representations" for issuance as patents and published the application for U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 17/401,504 for "Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption".

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner comments: "As a result of our significant investment into research and development, Trust Stamp's robust privacy-first patent portfolio protects the unique benefits of our product offerings and enables us to deliver unparalleled security, utility, and privacy, at a fraction of the cost of traditional biometric solutions.

Our commitment to innovating secure, privacy-first identity and trust verification solutions has driven our global, cross-industry growth as we identify and address the compounding challenges and changing consumer demands in digital service delivery and strengthen our competitive advantages when delivering enterprise security and fraud prevention, data protection and privacy, and financial accessibility solutions."

Systems and Processes for Lossy Biometric Representations was allowed for issuance as a patent on 9 December 2021, following the initial filing on 6 April 2020 and substantive analyst examination. The invention protects biometric data through irreversible tokenization, a key differentiator of Trust Stamp's innovative privacy-first approach to identity. This core technology cryptographically obfuscates biometric information to provide a means for secure authentication that protects the privacy of individuals and mitigates potential damage due to data loss or compromise.

The process encodes biometric information via a neural network that destroys much of the source data, inserts a key, and transforms the resulting data to create an anonymized representation known as the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT 2 ) . Trust Stamp's IT2 technology can be applied to any data from any source, for accurate, protected, and low-footprint identification and deduplication.

The application for Systems and Methods for Liveness-Verified, Biometric-Based Encryption was published on 2 December 2021 after filing on 13 August 2021. This innovation builds on the security and fraud-resistance of Trust Stamp's proven biometric capture, tokenization, and comparison technologies by determining whether biometric information is provided by a live individual or has been spoofed through methods including the use of printed images, recorded video, and feature-altering face masks.

Systems and Methods for Passive-Subject Liveness Verification in Digital Media was initially filed on 22 April 2020 and allowed for issuance on 17 December 2021, complementing Trust Stamp's comprehensive presentation attack detection capabilities with technology that detects liveness in photos or videos of an individual without requiring their active physical movement for a low friction user experience. The Company's advanced proof-of-liveness algorithms deliver a multi-layered approach to blocking presentation attacks, to ensure that only the authorized individual can gain access to their accounts and sensitive data.

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market ( OTCQX: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 90 people.

