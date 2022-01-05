Chameleon Biosciences Inc.: Chameleon Biosciences Appoints Silicon Valley Scientist and Entrepreneur, Dr. Thomas Chalberg, to Board Position

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Chameleon Biosciences Inc., a company developing the EVADERTM platform to produce next-generation gene therapies that are more potent and less immunogenic, announces today the appointment of Dr. Thomas Chalberg as Independent Board Director. Dr. Chalberg will provide crucial expertise in strategic growth as well as in gene therapy product development.

Dr. Chalberg is a scientist, entrepreneur, and executive in Silicon Valley. He has spent the past 15 years developing novel therapies and life-changing products, particularly in the areas of oncology and ophthalmology. He has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, by Allicense for 'Breakthrough Deal of the Year,' and by the Foundation Fighting Blindness for his pioneering contributions to research and development.

"Tom is a rare individual who has successfully founded, led, and exited several companies including gene therapy companies," said Genine Winslow, founder and CEO, Chameleon Biosciences. "I am very pleased to have access to Tom's knowledge and advice and very much look forward to working with him to grow Chameleon."

Dr. Chalberg was Founder and CEO of SightGlass Vision which was recently acquired by a joint venture between CooperVision and EssilorLuxottica. Previously, he was COO of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR); and Founder/CEO of the gene therapy company Avalanche Biotechnologies (now Adverum Biotechnologies; NASDAQ: ADVM).

Dr. Chalberg holds a bachelor's degree in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard University, a Ph.D. in Genetics from Stanford University School of Medicine, and a Master of Business Administration from the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business.

"It is an honor to join Chameleon's board of directors and help CEO Genine Winslow and the team advance its EVADER technology and build a pipeline of innovative products," said Dr. Chalberg. "Immune-modulation may play a critical role in the development of many types of gene therapy products, and I have enjoyed learning about Chameleon's unique platform."

About Chameleon Biosciences

Chameleon Biosciences is a Berkeley-based biotech developing next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors that have been shown to elicit less immune response in animal models compared to standard AAV, for potentially safer gene therapies with resistance to neutralizing antibodies, repeat dosing and superior efficacies in clinical applications. EVADER technology can be applied to any existing AAV gene therapy to potentially increase the number of treatable patients and to generate novel gene therapies to treat diseases with unmet needs. The company's founder and CEO Genine Winslow is an alumnus of the SkyDeck global accelerator at UC Berkeley. For more information, visit www.chameleonbiosci.com.

