WirelessCar Announces Global Launch of Smart EV Routing at CES 2022

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, today announced the global launch of Smart EV Routing, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to optimize their long-distance journeys. WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing uses real-time dynamic vehicle data combined with intelligent routing algorithms to offer one of the most sophisticated connected route planners available.



"Our Smart EV Routing tool ensures that drivers of electric vehicles have all the information they need to make their journey as smooth, efficient and safe as possible," said Martin Rosell, CEO of WirelessCar. "We're empowering both OEMs and EV owners with the information they need to be confident in EV ownership and on long distance journeys."

WirelessCar works directly with auto manufacturers to provide services and integrations specifically tailored to them. As a result, OEMs can address EV drivers' primary pain point: unexpected delays or frustrating detours when running low on battery power and being unable to find an available charging station.

"WirelessCar has more than 20 years of hands-on experience developing, delivering and operating secure digital solutions and products for connected cars. With the growing number of EVs on the road and a critical shift to a more electric future, WirelessCar will be a prominent player in providing professional services and products such as Smart EV Routing, to both car makers and their customers," continued Rosell.

Smart EV Routing

Fueled by connected car data, WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing reduces range anxiety by providing specifically tailored navigation tools that match the EV driver's needs. Optimized routing during long distance trips delivers accurate charging guidance such as when, where and for how long to charge.

WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing utilizes an array of input parameters, such as real-time vehicle telemetry data plus environmental data, which is combined with intelligent routing algorithms in order to plan and optimize the best possible route for an EV journey.

EV drivers need to consider multiple energy consumption factors while driving-many of which are non-intuitive-to be able to reach the destination most efficiently. These factors include outside temperature and weather conditions, road conditions and elevation, driving style, vehicle weight, and more. WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing provides continuously updated dynamic car data, so drivers can make the most informed decisions in real time.

Features and Benefits of Smart EV Routing for both OEMs and Consumers

Accurate routing guidance

Based on state-of-the-art algorithms and continuously updated dynamic vehicle data, drivers know when they need to charge and for how long.

Content provider-agnostic

OEMs can use the content providers of their choice when it comes to Visual Maps and Charging Points.

Unified experience in-car and on smartphone app

Deliver a seamless and intuitive experience in the car's head-unit and on the customer's mobile device.

Cloud-based and scalable

Ensure consistent top performance regardless of the number of active vehicles.

Includes the most relevant parameters

Eliminate potential frustrations during longer journeys; drivers can optimize their trip based on total time or other preferences.

Data-agnostic and flexible design

OEMs enjoy multiple integration options and can use existing data providers to meet specific customer demand.

Configurable for both the car maker and the driver

Drivers can choose between quickest arrival, short or long stops in combination with preferred charging level (SOC%) for each stop and arrival at destination; OEMs can use their preferred networks and set recommended default parameters.

WirelessCar can provide demonstrations of their Smart EV Routing product, which is the most complete and sophisticated connected route planner available. The demo showcases the capabilities of the API using an Android Automotive OS (AAOS) application, fed with vehicle telemetry data collected through WirelessCar's connected car cloud.

WirelessCar has connected more than 8 million vehicles and counting in over 100 countries.

