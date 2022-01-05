Storage projects, and projects linked to some storage capacity, will also be entitled to participate in the procurement exercise.From pv magazine Latam The National Energy Commission of Chile (CNE) has issued the preliminary bidding terms for the energy auction 2022/01, which will contract 5,250GWh per year of renewable electricity for 15 years, starting from 2027. The final bidding rules will be published by the CNE by the end of this month and the auction will likely take place in June. Storage projects, and projects linked to some storage capacity, will also be entitled to participate in the ...

