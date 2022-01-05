TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, today announced promotions earned by investment staff members in TA's Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong offices, effective January 1, 2022.

"Each of our talented and dedicated team members plays a vital role in generating value for our investors, portfolio companies and TA," saidAjit Nedungadi, Chief Executive Officer of TA. "We're thrilled today to recognize the accomplishments of 14 individuals who have contributed greatly to TA's performance, particularly over the last year. Their leadership, innovative thinking and commitment to partnership will help drive our continued growth and evolution as a firm."

Max Cancre earned the promotion to Director from Principal. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in technology and data services companies across Europe. Mr. Cancre serves on the Board of Directors of DL Software, Interswitch, ITRS and Netrisk Group, and was previously on the Board of Byggfakta Group. He has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in 10bis, DNCA Finance, Interswitch, ITRS and Zadig Voltaire. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, he worked in the Investment Banking Division, Structured Finance Group at Barclays Capital. Mr. Cancre received a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Economics and International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Clara Jackson earned the promotion to Director from Principal. She is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in financial services and technology and other services companies in North America. Ms. Jackson serves on the Board of Directors of AffiniPay, Caprock and Financial Information Technologies (Fintech); is a Board Observer of Russell Investments; and previously served on the Board of Orion Advisor Solutions. She has also been actively involved in the firm's investment in Rectangle Health. Prior to joining TA in 2014, she was an Associate at TPG Growth and an Analyst at Goldman, Sachs Co. Ms. Jackson received a BS degree, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Lovisa Lander earned the promotion to Director from Principal. She is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in healthcare and education companies across Europe. Ms. Lander serves on the Board of Directors of Biocomposites and Elos Medtech AB; is a Board Observer of Vivacy; and formerly served on the Board of Cath Kidston. She has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in Babilou, Inspired, Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES), Kiwoko, PhysIOL, Söderberg Partners and Zadig Voltaire. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, she worked in the Investment Banking Division, Consumer Products and Retail Group at Rothschild. Ms. Lander received an MSc degree in Technology Management and Economics from Chalmers University of Technology.

Michael Libert earned the promotion to Director from Principal. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Libert serves on the Board of Directors of Appfire, Aptean, HelpSystems, Idera, insightsoftware, MRI Software, Netwrix, Precisely and Revalize; is a Board Observer of PDI and Sovos; and was formerly on the Board of Nintex. He has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in Answers, Bomgar and Prometheus Group. Prior to joining TA in 2011 as an Associate, Mr. Libert was an Associate Consultant in the Private Equity and Technology Groups at Bain Company. Before rejoining TA in 2016, he worked in Corporate Strategy at Nintex, a former TA portfolio company. Mr. Libert received an AB degree, cum laude, in Economics from Harvard College and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Emily McGinty earned the promotion to Director from Principal. She is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in healthcare companies in North America. Ms. McGinty serves on the Board of Directors of Behavioral Health Works, Healix and Navia Benefit Solutions. She has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in Amplify Snack Brands, eviCore healthcare (formerly MedSolutions) and Triumph HealthCare. Prior to joining TA in 2007 as an Associate, she worked in the Consumer, Healthcare and Retail Group at J.P. Morgan Securities. Ms. McGinty received a BA degree, summa cum laude, in Economics from Boston College and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Amara Suebsaeng earned the promotion to Director from Principal. She is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in business, technology-enabled, information and other services companies in North America. Ms. Suebsaeng serves on the Board of Directors of Backstage, OMNIA Partners, PurposeBuilt Brands (formerly Weiman Products) and Stackline. She has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in Cosentry and MicroSeismic. Prior to joining TA in 2010 as an Associate, Ms. Suebsaeng worked in the Investment Banking Division, Global Power and Utilities Group at Morgan Stanley. Before rejoining TA in 2015, she worked in the Product Management and Business Development Group at Logi Analytics. Ms. Suebsaeng received a BA degree, Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude, in Economics from Princeton University and an MBA degree, with Distinction, from the Harvard Business School.

Andrew Tay earned the promotion to Director from Principal. He is based in the Hong Kong office of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd., focusing on investments in the Asia-Pacific region across technology, healthcare, business and financial services. Mr. Tay serves on the Board of Directors of Honan Insurance Group and InCorp, and is a Board Observer of BetaShares. He is also actively involved in the firm's investment in MISA. Prior to joining TA in 2019, Mr. Tay was a Vice President at Baring Private Equity Asia. He also worked at Snow Phipps Group and Lazard Fr?res Co. Mr. Tay received a BS degree, magna cum laude, in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Columbia University and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Jérémy Dréan earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in the London office of TA Associates (UK), LLP, focusing on investments in financial services and technology-enabled services companies across Europe. He also helps lead TA's effort in French-speaking countries across sectors. Mr. Dréan serves on the Board of Directors of Fairstone Group, Foncia, Odealim Group, Söderberg Partners and Solabia Group. He has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in CIPRÉS, DNCA Finance, Hana Group, Merian Global Investors, PhysIOL, Russell Investments, The Access Group and Zadig Voltaire. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, he worked in the EMEA Consumer Group at Morgan Stanley, and also worked at GSV Asset Management (formerly NeXt AM). Mr. Dréan received a BA degree, magna cum laude, in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and an MSc degree in Management from the HEC School of Management, Paris.

Jessica Gilligan earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. She is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in consumer products, services and related companies in North America. Ms. Gilligan serves on the Board of Directors of Death Wish Coffee, MAV Beauty Brands, Mid-American Pet Food and Thermacell; and formerly served on the Board of Petcurean. She was also actively involved in the firm's investment in Amplify Snack Brands. Prior to joining TA in 2012 as an Associate, Ms. Gilligan worked in the Mergers Acquisitions Group at Sagent Advisors Inc. Before rejoining TA in 2017, she worked in Corporate Strategy at Paula's Choice. Ms. Gilligan received a BS degree, magna cum laude, in Finance, Economics and International Business from Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Business School and an MBA degree from the Harvard Business School.

Amit Jain earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Jain serves on the Board of Directors of DigiCert, Insurity, Ivanti, Netwrix and PDQ; and is a Board Observer of Edifecs. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, Mr. Jain was an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at UBS Investment Bank. Before rejoining TA in 2019, he was a Senior Associate at Marlin Equity Partners. Mr. Jain received a BS Commerce degree, Beta Gamma Sigma, in Finance and Management from the University of Virginia.

Nicholas Leppla earned the promotion to Principal from Senior Vice President. He is based in TA's Menlo Park office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Leppla serves on the Board of Directors of Arcserve (formerly StorageCraft Technology Corporation), e-Emphasys, LeadVenture and Radiant Logic; and is a Board Observer of Confluence, HelpSystems and Planview. He has also been actively involved in the firm's investments in Accruent, Maintenance Connection and Prometheus Group. Prior to joining TA in 2013 as an Associate, he was an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at J.P. Morgan, and was the Chief of Staff of AVG Technologies, a former TA portfolio company. Mr. Leppla received a BA degree in Economics and Engineering Sciences (Environmental) from Yale University and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Charles Ha earned the promotion to Senior Vice President from Vice President. He is based in TA's Boston office, focusing on investments in technology companies in North America. Mr. Ha serves on the Board of Directors of Riskonnect and is a Board Observer of Mediaocean and Revalize. He was also actively involved in the firm's investment in Power Line Systems. Prior to joining TA in 2019, Mr. Ha was a Vice President at General Catalyst. Previously, he worked in the Office of the CEO at Cisco Systems, as an Associate at North Bridge Growth Equity (NKA Guidepost Growth Equity) and an Associate at L.E.K. Consulting. Mr. Ha received a BA degree in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences (MMSS), Economics and Legal Studies from Northwestern University, a Certificate in Managerial Analytics from the Kellogg School of Management and an MBA degree from the University of Pennsylvania, The Wharton School.

Gurnoor Kaur earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. She is based in the Mumbai office of TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd., focusing on investments in business services companies in India. Ms. Kaur has been actively involved in the firm's investments in Accion Labs, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) and Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd. Prior to joining TA as an Associate, Ms. Kaur worked at the Investment Banking Division at Rothschild Co., and the Investment Banking Division at J.P. Morgan. Ms. Kaur received a B.Com. degree (Honors) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and an MBA degree from IIM Kozhikode.

Michele Lim earned the promotion to Vice President from Senior Associate. She is based in the Hong Kong office of TA Associates Asia Pacific Ltd., focusing on investments in companies in the Asia-Pacific region, with an emphasis on Southeast Asia. Ms. Lim has been actively involved in the firm's investments in InCorp, MISA and YeePay. Prior to joining TA as an Associate, she was an Assistant Vice President, Investments at Khazanah Nasional Berhad. Ms. Lim received a B.Com. degree, Accounting and Finance, from the University of Melbourne, and an MSc, Accounting and Finance, from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

