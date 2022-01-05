All 20,000 tonnes of aggregate translates to an additional annual revenue opportunity ranging from $200,000 to $1,000,000 from SusGlobal's Belleville land holdings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SusGlobal" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SusGlobal Energy Belleville Ltd. ("SusGlobal Belleville") has received Licence # 2984, at Pt. Lot 20, Conc. 8, Geographic Township of Thurlow, City of Belleville, Hastings County, approved by The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry ("NDMNRF") to operate a pit above water under Section 18(3)1 of the Aggregate Resources Act ("ARA") for a 2.66 hectare site with a tonnage condition authorizing removal of 20,000 tonnes of aggregate annually from the site.

"We are pleased to have received this sought after and valuable license for the production and sale of aggregate from the operation of a pit located on our 49-acre Belleville site adjacent to our Organic Waste Processing and Composting Facility," stated Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman, President and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Using sustainable, environmentally and socially responsible methods for extraction, the aggregate will be sold under our own brand and translate to additional revenue on a yearly basis from our Belleville land holdings."

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning, revolutionary and pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to regenerative products applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy, regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

(416) 223-8500 or Toll Free: 1-866-512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109079