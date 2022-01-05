Acquisition Adds European Food Beverage M&A Capabilities to the Piper Sandler Consumer Advisory Business

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Stamford Partners LLP.

Founded in 1997, London-based Stamford Partners is an entrepreneurial, specialist M&A boutique offering high quality investment banking services to European food beverage as well as related consumer sectors.

The Stamford Partners team, led by the firm's three partners Damian Thornton, Simon Milne and Alastair Mathieson, adds yet another industry-leading advisory practice to the Piper Sandler platform and broadens Piper Sandler's European investment banking capabilities.

"Stamford Partners offers differentiated, best-in-class M&A advisory services tailored to the unique needs of clients in the European consumer industry. The addition is complementary to our existing consumer practice and creates significant opportunities to further expand our reach in partnership with them," said James Baker, global co-head of investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Damian Thornton, Chairman of Stamford Partners, commented, "We are very proud of the position Stamford Partners has established in European food drink M&A over the last 24 years as a result of our unwavering commitment to experienced, insightful advice driven by our deep understanding of sector dynamics and rigorous M&A standards. We are excited to be partnering with a firm that shares our commitment to providing quality advice based on sector expertise. Our team will remain the same, as will our strategy and the way we approach the market. By joining Piper Sandler and its market-leading consumer franchise, we can accelerate our growth and broaden our offering to clients, whilst staying entirely true to our underlying principles."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to obtaining required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Stamford Partners

Stamford Partners is a specialist investment banking firm offering financial advisory and corporate development services to companies and investors in the European food and beverage and related consumer sectors. The firm's offices are located in London. www.stamford-partners.com

About Piper Sandler

As a leading investment bank, we enable growth and success for our clients through deep sector expertise, candid advice and a differentiated, highly productive culture. We transcend transactions to define possibilities-enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Learn more at PiperSandler.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, the future prospects and growth of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the following: (1) the transaction described in this announcement is subject to customary closing conditions and may not close on the expected timing or at all; (2) the costs or difficulties relating to the combination of the businesses may be greater than expected and may adversely affect our results of operations and financial condition and our ability to realize anticipated synergies from the transaction; (3) the expected benefits of the transaction may take longer than anticipated to achieve and may not be achieved in their entirety or at all, and will in part depend on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its clients; (4) developments in market and economic conditions have in the past adversely affected, and may in the future adversely affect, the business and profitability of the Company generally and of its investment banking business specifically; and (5) other factors identified under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available at www.pipersandler.com or www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

