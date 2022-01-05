Company to Present Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. EST

DNA Script, a leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for on-demand DNA printing, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Thomas Ybert, Ph.D., will present on the Company's growth and vision at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually. Ybert's session will take place on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PST 2:00 p.m. EST.

Registered attendees may access sessions at the following link during the conference: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22.

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, and is deploying it with the first-ever in-house, benchtop enzymatic synthesis system, the SYNTAX Platform. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com

