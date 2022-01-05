Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) ("Queensland Gold Hills Corp" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and trade under the symbol FSE: MB3. The Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The European listing is a strategic move for the Company as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

Blair Way, CEO, commented, "We are pleased to acquire a European listing as we expand our trading exposure. We plan to follow this up with a listing on the OTC Market in the United States to facilitate trading for American investors."

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on gold exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project covers the historic mines of Big Hill, Queenslander, Monte Cristo and Sultan & Taylor of the Talgai Goldfields. This is one of eight historical Goldfields in the broader Warwick-Texas District. The Company will be conducting modern exploration in these historic gold fields.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109015