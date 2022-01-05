Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE") is pleased to announce that its Spanish based channel It's Español TV has partnered up with reggaeton superstar De La Ghetto for an exclusive live stream concert on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Brought to you by ReggaetonLandia, this event will be available on the Vyre App through Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web.

While the show's production will take place in San Francisco at the Midway, It's Español TV will allow fans worldwide to experience this one time performance as if they were in attendance.





De La Ghetto

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8469/109105_82e64fe67485ea0c_002full.jpg

Rafael Castillo Torres, better known by his stage name De La Ghetto, is an American reggaeton singer and songwriter originally part of the duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto. He was born in New York and moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the age of eight. In 2004, he collaborated with reggaeton artist Arcángel to form the duo Arcángel & De La Ghetto. The group debuted with the single "Ven Pégate," which was featured on Naldo's mixtape "Sangre Nueva" and has also appeared on numerous reggaeton albums including the compilation Mas Flow: Los Benjamins. In 2006, De La Ghetto began his solo career and appeared on two hit singles in 2007, the remix of "Siente el Boom" by Tito el Bambino and a collaboration with Randy, "Sensación del Bloque" which has been viewed on YouTube over 200 million times. He has had much more success with the Masacre Musical peaking at #46 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in the U.S. Its single "Tu Te Imaginas" hitting #33 on the Billboard Hot Latin Tracks chart. De La Ghetto is one of the first artists to bring Latin Trap to Puerto Rico, leading the way for many of today's biggest artists. In 2019, he was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for "Best Urban Music Album," and the track "Caliente" was also nominated for a Latin Grammy for "Best Urban song." Recently De La Ghetto has teamed up with Doeman Dyna for the single "New Calle," which has been viewed over 226,383 times on YouTube. De La Ghetto's live stream will be one of the biggest reggaeton concerts of 2022.

It's Español TV is the newest leading Spanish language AVOD content provider on the globe through Film, TV Shows, Series, Documentaries, and live streamed events and is the platform for Spanish speaking influencers, creators and innovators to communicate with their audience through original content.

"I can't wait to have my fans outside of San Francisco catch this moment with me. Thanks, It's Español TV and VYRE for making it happen." - De La Ghetto

"This is just the beginning for us at VYRE to really show how powerful the Latino culture is to the world. A new generation is here, and I'm honored that It's Español TV will be that voice". - David Hill, President VYRE Network.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TV's and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions - Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 18 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It's Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE's international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

For Further Information Contact:

Cabo Verde Capital, Inc. / VYRE Network

David Hill, President

818-579-2864

info@caboverdecap.com / pr@vyrenetwork.com

www.caboverdecap.com / www.vyrenetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements - This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words estimate, project, intend, forecast, anticipate, plan, planning, expect, believe, likely, should, could, would, may or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109105