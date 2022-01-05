Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914508 ISIN: US8740541094 Ticker-Symbol: TKE 
Tradegate
05.01.22
16:02 Uhr
157,55 Euro
-3,65
-2,26 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,50156,7516:07
156,50156,8016:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC3,660+1,67 %
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC157,55-2,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.