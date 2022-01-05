The solar roof was developed in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.Germany-based car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has presented this week the Vision EQXX, the newest model of its electric car fleet. According to the company, the vehicle is the most efficient electric car it has ever built, thanks to outstanding energy consumption of less than 10kWh per 100km and a range of more than 1,000km. The car features a newly built in-house system that is claimed to achieve a benchmark efficiency of 95%, from battery to wheels. "The battery pack in the Vision EQXX holds almost ...

