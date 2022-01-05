Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Named 'Best Support' and 'Easiest to Do Business With' in G2's Winter 2022 Relationship Index for VoIP

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Crexendo solutions currently support over two million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States. Crexendo announced today that it has been identified as one of the best VoIP Providers based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

Crexendo's Relationship Index for VoIP ratings were highlighted by 'Quality of Support' which scored 100% compared to the category average of 88%, and 'Ease of Doing Business With' which also scored 100% compared to the category average of 88%.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am very proud of this achievement showcasing our world class support and the ease with which our customers are able to transact business. We pride ourselves on providing the best customer service in the industry and this confirms our doing that. This with G2.Com recently showcasing our high-performance rating supports that switching to Crexendo is a smart seamless business decision. Our award-winning VIP system includes the top of the field award winning NetSapiens comprehensive suite of UCaaS, video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools. We are so sure of VIP that we have a 100% up-time guarantee*. We have the best features and service in the industry, and we can save most people a substantial amount of money. We always aim to provide the best service and support in the industry."

Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. Stated "Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users. We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Crexendo

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) being proud of this achievement which showcases its world class support and the ease with which our customers are able to transact business; (ii) priding itself on providing the best customer service in the industry; (iii) believing that switching to Crexendo is a smart seamless business decision; (iv) believing it has the best features and service in the industry, and can save most people a substantial amount of money and (v) aiming to provide the best service and support in the industry.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

