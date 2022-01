Ulisse Launches the Only Radar and Computer Vision Platform to Transform Every Physical Space Into an Intelligent Place

The company's proprietary AI and IoT technology is 'privacy first,' allowing for both anonymity and accuracy; learns from surrounding environment and people's behavior to deliver better analytics, experiences, and results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Ulisse, a new physical space analytics platform for connected spaces, is launching the only radar and computer vision-based IoT AI platform to help retailers, businesses, cities, and more turn their spaces into intelligent places to improve overall experiences and results. From retail and office buildings to pedestrian areas and public transportation, the camera-free platform includes self-installing sensors and algorithms to quickly adapt to every situation and provide real-time analytics, delivering highly accurate data while maintaining privacy.

Rather than cameras which invade privacy (capturing faces and identities) and require stable lighting, Ulisse incorporates a unique radar-based approach which increases the overall accuracy of the analytics and reduces the required density of sensors in the physical environment, also making the entire solution less expensive. The Ulisse RF (radio frequency)-based sensors--which act like radar--illuminate the target with reflection point-clouds, not a true color image, resulting in unobtrusive and privacy-friendly technology.?

Currently the Ulisse platform is being piloted in Singapore Cable Cars to determine the crowds and comfort level of the transit system and in the Metropolitan City of Venice where it will analyze and measure the density of tourists traveling through the town. Several luxury fashion brands have also implemented the Ulisse platform to determine how potential customers behave and interact with their display windows. Retailers may also use the analytics to determine the best store staffing options and to determine the optimal staff-customer engagement ratio.

"As the post-pandemic world starts to emerge with more people seeking experiences outside of their homes, it will be obvious that the real estate industry has not really understood people's experiences and behaviors," said Luca Nestola, CEO, Ulisse. "Cities, buildings, and public transit all need data about how people interact. Human experience is a crucial aspect of how buildings and places are designed and will be an important part of the equation as we move forward. Ulisse does that through its technology and analytics."

Ulisse is creating technology that delivers critical spatial intelligence: the analysis of a wide spectrum of data signals coming from IoT sensors distributed around a smart environment. The AI solution utilizes hardware, software, and algorithms, and can provide compelling visual analytics in minutes, quickly learning from people's behaviors so clients can make measurable improvements relating to people's experiences. The technology delivers physical space analytics for all types of locations--from stores to sidewalks to buses and cable cars, and more. It's easy to set up (just a few minutes) and can run uninterrupted without maintenance for years.

Using a 'LEGO®-like' approach, the hardware can be assembled by combining multiple hardware modules and the software algorithms which can then be adapted for different industry applications like smart retail, smart cities and smart buildings.

The technology has many applications:

Businesses can understand unused space in buildings to maximize operations, deliver better workplace experiences, plan for growth and improve security and emergency response.

Retailers may receive real-time insights to improve operations in brick-and-mortar stores.

Hotels can improve the customer experience, optimize staff planning and resources and reduce energy consumption.

Smart Cities can implement the technology to improve public transportation, assess traffic, detect crowded pedestrian areas, reduce pollution, prevent crime, and enhance the overall quality of life.

Caregivers can improve quality of care for the sick and/or elderly by using the technology to identify falls or other dangerous situations. The solution can be used in many healthcare settings or homes.

"Ulisse has a unique adaptive design so that it learns from human behavior and can turn every physical space into an intelligent space, regardless of what it is. For example, in an office building we can simulate different layouts and the effects on people's occupancy and behaviors. With that information, management can optimize spaces for specific purposes," Nestola continued. "We want to help realign spaces and places with people to create more liveable, comfortable and--for businesses--more profitable environments."

