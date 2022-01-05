Anzeige
05.01.2022 | 15:08
Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Company's website (viewpointmt.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-??-NET) Programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

?Investor Inquiries:
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
viewpoint@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680973/Viewpoint-Molecular-TargetingR-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-BioConnect-Conference

