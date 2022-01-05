Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): EHNAC Announces Finalized 2022 Accreditation Criteria Versions for All Accreditation Programs

Important updates include new interoperability and information blocking program criteria; new program KPI requirements

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced the release of new criteria versions for its 20 accreditation programs for use, starting January 1, 2022.

Key updates to the 2022 criteria include the addition of new interoperability and information blocking criteria across key related EHNAC accreditation programs, along with updates to the Trusted Dynamic Registration and Authentication Accreditation Programs (TDRAAP) to include recommended best practices to implement provisions of the CMS Interoperability and Member Access Rule. In effort to provide the industry with the ability to understand the most important measurement points and factors, KPI (key performance indicator) requirements have also been added as a component to most all programs.

"As we reflect on all of the changes our industry has experienced over the last two years, it is essential that we continue to place security, confidentiality, availability, integrity and efficiency at the forefront when electronically exchanging healthcare data," said Lee Barrett, Executive Director and CEO of EHNAC. "EHNAC's newly enhanced accreditation programs are designed to ensure compliance, mitigate risk, and address contingency planning as organizations address the ever-changing best practices and legislative and regulatory revisions."

Following the standard, 60-day public comment period, EHNAC's Criteria Committee and Commission have incorporated public feedback to finalize and adopt the enhanced and final criteria versions for the following 20 accreditation programs:

ACOAP - Accountable Care Organization Accreditation Program (V4.1)* DRAP - Data Registry Accreditation Program (V4.1)* DT P&S - DirectTrust Privacy & Security (V2.1)* EHNAC P&S - EHNAC Privacy & Security (V2.1)* ePAP-EHN - e-Prescribing Accreditation Program (V9.1)* EPCSCP-Pharmacy - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Pharmacy Vendor (V4.2)** EPCSCP-Prescribing - Electronic Prescription of Controlled Substances Certification Program - Prescribing Vendor (V4.2)** FSAP-EHN - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks (V5.1)* FSAP-Lockbox - Financial Services Accreditation Program for Lockbox Services (V5.1)* HIEAP - Health Information Exchange Accreditation Program (V4.1)* 2;3 HNAP-EHN - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Electronic Health Networks [Includes Payer] (V13.1)* HNAP-Medical Biller - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Medical Billers (V4.1)* HNAP-TPA - Healthcare Network Accreditation Program for Third Party Administrators (V4.1)* MSOAP - Management Service Organization Accreditation Program (V4.1)* OSAP - Outsourced Services Accreditation Program1 (V4.1)* 2;3 PMSAP - Practice Management System Accreditation Program (V4.1)* TDRAAP-Basic - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Basic (V1.2)** TDRAAP-Comprehensive - Trusted Dynamic Registration & Authentication Accreditation Program Comprehensive (V1.2)*3 TNAP-Participant - Trusted Network Accreditation Program (V1.3) 2;3 TNAP-QHIN - Trusted Network Accreditation Program (V1.3) 2;3

The EHNAC criteria for each of its accreditation programs sets the foundational requirements for measuring an organization's ability to meet/align with federal and state healthcare reform mandates such as HIPAA/HITECH, 21st Century Cures Act, TEFCA and other mandates and best practices like NIST, for health care organizations focusing on the areas of privacy, security, cybersecurity, breach handling, confidentiality, best practices, procedures and assets.

Healthcare industry stakeholders are encouraged to regularly visit www.ehnac.org to download and review the latest EHNAC criteria versions in full detail. Applicant candidates commencing the accreditation or re-accreditation process in 2022 will be required to adhere to these updated criteria versions.

1OSAP includes 10 different accreditation programs tailored for Accountable Care Organization Technology Service Providers; Call Centers; Data Centers; DRP Facilities; Health Information Exchange Technology Service Providers; Media Storage; Network Administrators; Printing; Product Development; and Scanning.

2 Indicates program includes Information Blocking criteria

3 Indicates program includes Interoperability criteria

* Indicates program is available with either EHNAC Security criteria or HITRUST CSF V9.5.1 Security criteria.

** Indicates program does NOT include KPI requirements

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.

EHNAC was founded in 1995 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

