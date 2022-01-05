The ultra-low-power MotionCam Outdoor takes informative pictures in any weather, day or night, and sets new standard for photo verification; features superior optics, fast processing and advanced software from OMNIVISION

Ajax Systems, one of the largest manufacturers of professional security systems, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display technology, today announced at CES 2022 their collaboration in the development of MotionCam Outdoor, a wireless outdoor motion detector with a built-in camera to verify alarms.

MotionCam Outdoor features a built-in camera and two infrared sensors and is designed to operate for up to three years from a pre-installed battery. Such autonomy, combined with a weatherproof body and a communication range of up to 1,700 meters from a hub, allows MotionCam Outdoor to protect the most remote areas of property.

"The combination of instant and accurate intrusion detection, ultra-low power consumption, as well as the ability to capture clear photos in all weather conditions, day or night, makes MotionCam Outdoor a groundbreaking solution in the intrusion industry," said Maxim Melnik, R&D director, Ajax Systems. "We teamed up with OMNIVISION because their video processors utilize the lowest power for battery devices. This is crucial when you are making a solution with unprecedented autonomy like MotionCam Outdoor."

"The flexibility of battery-powered outdoor cameras comes with the challenge of battery life and low light image quality. The MotionCam Outdoor is powered by Ajax's cutting-edge detection solution and OMNIVISION's ultra-low power, low light, high dynamic range (HDR) sensor and video processor with fast boot-up capability. This delivers excellent scene reproduction in all lighting environments, while reducing overall system power consumption," said Devang Patel, marketing director IoT Emerging, OMNIVISION. "It has been an exciting journey working with such an innovative and fast-growing team at Ajax, and we look forward to further collaboration in the future."

Powered by OMNIVISION's OV798 processor and OV2732 image sensor, MotionCam Outdoor recognizes intrusion from the very first steps on the territory and confirms it with an animated series of photos displayed in the Ajax app. A wide-angle lens in a metal enclosure with glass optics gives a clear picture with a 105-degree viewing angle. The detector is equipped with a system of two PIR-sensors that detect human motion with high accuracy at a distance of up to 15 meters, enabled by the LISA software algorithm developed and patented by Ajax Systems.

OMNIVISION's OV798 is the industry first, ultra-low- power video processor with instant boot up capability, ideal for battery-powered intrusion cameras and video doorbells. Being integrated into MotionCam Outdoor, OV798 is responsible for the processing of HDR photos taken by the detector. To take one photo, MotionCam Outdoor takes two consecutive shots at long and short exposures. The OV798 processor instantly combines the shots, equalizing the balance between light and dark areas, and then compresses the image for the fastest possible transmission via the Wings protocol.

OV2732 is a compact and power-efficient PureCel image sensor that captures quality images and videos with staggered HDR. The sensor features frame sync for use in multi-camera or 360-degree camera systems and supports ultra-low power mode and an ambient light sensor, making it particularly well-suited for battery-powered security applications.

The wireless MotionCam Outdoor detector is a grade-2 professional security device. Apart from providing advanced anti-sabotage features, the device is ready for sudden temperature changes. A special hood protects the masking sensors from rain and snow.

The MotionCam Outdoor detector will be demonstrated at CES January 5-8, 2022. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales or schedule a virtual meeting during CES 2022: https://www.ovt.com/news-events/events/ces-2022.

About Ajax Systems

Ajax Systems is a European manufacturer of professional security systems with smart home capabilities. The company is headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine and was established in 2011 by Aleksandr Konotopskyi. Today, Ajax smart alarm reliably protects over 1,000,000 people in 130 countries across the globe from burglary, fire, and flood, and is recognized as the most award-winning wireless security system in Europe.

Ajax's product range features over 50 wireless and wired devices for indoor and outdoor security, such as motion, fire and leak detectors, control panels (hubs), sirens, keypads, panic buttons, range extenders, devices for home automation and more. Find out more at https://ajax.systems/.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog and touch display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today's commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION, PureCel and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

