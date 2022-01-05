Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") is pleased to report that Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air"), of which Benton has a substantial shareholding, has announced new assay results from the 2021 drilling campaign from the Escape and Current PGE-Cu-Ni Deposits at Clean Air's Thunder Bay North Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada (the "Project"). Drilling operations are set to resume on January 6, 2022.

As reported by Clean Air, highlights from the Escape South High Grade Zone include:

Hole ELR21-083A, which intersected 46.0m grading 19.6 g/t PtEq composed of 3.03g/t Platinum (Pt), 3.94g/t Palladium (Pd), 1.33% Copper (Cu) and 0.51% Nickel (Ni) from 399.0-445.0m downhole including 31.0m grading 25.0 g/t PtEq composed of 3.90 g/t Pt, 5.10g/t Pd, 1.70% Cu and 0.63% Ni from 405.0-436.0m downhole.

The Escape Deposit underwent 37,000m of expansion drilling in 2021, which Clean Air expects to add materially to the maiden Indicated Mineral Resource of 849,481 ounces PtEq (6.16 g/t PtEq in 4.28 million tonnes) reported January 20, 2021. The Current Deposit 2.5km to the east has a well-defined Indicated Mineral Resource of 2,233,575 PtEq ounces (5.79 g/t PtEq in 11.99 million tonnes).

There is a total of 37,000m of previously reported drilling results from the Escape Deposit in 2021 which not yet applied to the mineral resource for the Thunder Bay North Project. Assay results to date, along with the 2000m of core in the lab still awaiting assay, suggest good continuity of mineralization between sections along the 900m trend of mineralization between the Escape South High Grade Zone (HGZ) (>5g/t Pt+Pd) and Steepledge South Zone.

Readers are encouraged to view the Clean Air announcement in its entirety at:

https://www.cleanairmetals.ca/news-media/news-releases/clean-air-metals-drill-results-from-the-thunder-ba-122541/

Benton continues to hold approximately 24.6 million shares in Clean Air Metals Inc. and holds a 0.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") from production on the Escape Lake portion of the project and a 0.5% NSR from production on any mineral claims comprising the original Thunder Bay North portion of the project on which an NSR has not previously been granted.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Royalties (NSR) with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

