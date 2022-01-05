DJ XTPL S.A.: German merconics joins the group of distributors of XTPL solutions

XTPL S.A. (WSE: XTP; FRA: 5C8), a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's modern electronics market, is expanding its international network of distributors for its technology solutions to include merconics from Germany. The new distributor will promote XTPL technology and products in selected European countries, including in Germany, France, Austria and Switzerland. It will be the fourth XTPL distributor and the second Company's European partner, next to Semitronics Sales Ltd. - a distributor operating in Great Britain and Ireland.

Merconics is a European renowned distributor active in the area of advanced manufacturing and analytical equipment for the semiconductor sector. For more than 15 years, it has been providing its clients - global OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) with the highest quality breakthrough technologies. Their portfolio includes solutions from such brands as Bruker, Veeco, NovaCentrix or Optomec.

"We established contact with merconics a few months ago, and were happy to get the team at merconics interested in the capabilities of the XTPL technological solutions focused on the Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) market. The potential and attractiveness of our technological solutions have also been confirmed by the large industrial players that merconics deals with on a daily basis. The feedback gathered pointed to the uniqueness of our solutions and possible demand from manufacturers in this area in the near future", says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

"We've been operating in the advanced electronics and semiconductor sector in Europe for over 15 years. We have gained a strong market position, fostering long-term relationships with both clients (large technology corporations) and suppliers. We familiarized ourselves with XTPL's offer and thoroughly verified the possibilities of the XTPL's technological solutions. Both we and our clients see it as a source of unique technological advantage. First of all, we're going to focus on promoting the Delta Printing System prototype, which will open the door for the XTPL solutions to enter industrial production lines of next generation electronics", says Harald Moder, CEO of meronics GmbH & Co. KG.

XTPL began building its distribution network at the beginning of 2021. So far, the Company has established cooperation with three entities: in South Korea (Bandi Consortia), China (YI XIN Technology), and the British Isles (Semitronics Ltd). With the experience, expertise and, above all, the strong business relationships of its members, the distributor network will actively expand the range of XTPL technologies and products in the Company's key markets where the distributors have their end customers: the largest market players in the area of modern electronics manufacturing.

The XTPL technology is a response to the three megatrends in the production of modern electronics. The industry is currently strongly focused on further miniaturization of the size and weight of electronic devices, modifying their forms and properties, and moving towards an increased flexibility and three-dimensionality. The recent global trend is also environmental protection by efficient use of limited resources while reducing the production waste, which is enabled by additive technology. XTPL develops its proprietary innovative nanoprinting solutions that support those trends, offering them to global players in the rapidly growing printed electronics industry. In 2020, its value was USD 41.2 billion (+11.0% YoY), and in 2025 it is forecast to grow to USD 63.3 billion, while 2030 it is expected to reach even USD 74.1 billion (source: IDTechEx). This means an increase in the market value at a CAGR of 9.0% in 2020-2025.

XTPL S.A. is a deep-tech company providing ground-breaking precision printing solutions for the global electronics market. The company develops and commercializes products and solutions relying on its globally innovative platform technology protected by international patent applications. The innovative additive method designed by the company is unique on a global scale. The technology can be used in the fast-growing industry of printed electronics and in such areas as biosensors, security printing, microelectronics and displays. This technology enables ultra-precise printing of ultra-thin (up to 1 ?m wide), transparent and highly flexible lines that can conduct electricity. The company is undergoing patent protection processes relating both to the above technology and to the products it develops, which will be the final confirmation of their innovative character. The XTPL technology can be applied in the printed electronics market, which is one of the most rapidly developing markets of manufacturing methods. According to IDTechEx forecasts, in 2019, the value of the printed, organic and flexible electronics market was USD 37.1 billion, and by 2030 it is expected to grow to USD 74 billion. Due to the possibility of printing very thin conductive lines, while using ink with a very high concentration of metallic nanoparticles, the XTPL printing technology can be used in electronic connections in advanced integrated circuits, 3D printed electronics, hybrid flexible electronics, the Internet of Things and similar areas. These markets are projected to grow very fast in the coming years, sometimes at a CAGR of even 80%. The area in which XTPL expects the fastest use of its proprietary technology in industry is the precise repair of open defects. This application attracts very high interest not only from manufacturers of high-resolution OLEDs, but also from manufacturers from the semiconductor industry. Furthermore, ultra-precise repair can help speed up the launch of the next-generation displays based on microLED technology, which has all the qualities to revolutionize the market.

XTPLs goal is to license its technological solutions created for industrial implementation in dedicated application fields. The company may also achieve this goal by sales through distributors or strategic partnerships - in this way the cooperation can be geared to the needs of the future counterparty. At present, XTPL is commercializing its products: inks based on silver nanoparticles for printing new generation electronics components as well as the Delta Printing System, i.e. a precise solution for rapid prototyping with the ability to print very fine structures up to 1 µm for microelectronics

Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 on the Open Market in Frankfurt. To find out more, go to: www.xtpl.com

