Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Stuttgart
05.01.22
14:36 Uhr
6,450 Euro
+0,020
+0,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5206,65016:51
PR Newswire
05.01.2022 | 16:16
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Antti Herlin

HELSINKI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 5 January 2022 at 5.00 p.m. EET

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Antti Herlin

Caverion Corporation has on 5 January 2022 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Antti Herlin in Caverion Corporation through Security Trading Oy ("Security Trading", a company owned by Antti Herlin, business identity code 1948052-6) has exceeded the threshold of 15 per cent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 5 January 2022, as Security Trading Oy has acquired 100% of the share capital in Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy.

According to the announcement, the combined direct and indirect holding of Antti Herlin and Security Trading in Caverion has on 5 January 2022 increased to 21,054,392 shares, corresponding to 15.1558 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The direct and indirect holding of Security Trading in Caverion has increased to 21,020,000 shares, corresponding to 15.1310 per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:


% shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15.1558%

0

15.1558%

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

14.72%

0

14.72%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)


Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

34,392

21,020,000

0.0248%

15.1310%

SUBTOTAL A

21,054,392

15.1558%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of
shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Antti Herlin

34,392

0.0248%

0%

0.0248%

Security Trading Oy

20,470,000

14.7351%

0%

14.7351%

Hisra Consulting and Finance Oy

550,000

0.3959%

0%

0.3959%

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/notification-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-h,c3482019

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3482019/1517430.pdf

Release

CAVERION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.