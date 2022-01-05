Ubiquity Is a "Great Place to Work"

Global BPO's Certification Validates Internal Culture Where Employees Feel "Welcome" and "Proud"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Based on employee feedback on the Trust Index® Survey, Ubiquity has been recognized as a Great Place to Work ® -Certified company . This award validates the commitment that Ubiquity employees and leadership have made to the company's core values of Partnership, Innovation, and Community. From a thorough onboarding process to encouraging team cooperation and promoting individual career growth, Ubiquity's culture has become a strong differentiator in the business process outsourcing industry.

"Ensuring employee satisfaction has been one of our central tenets since we founded Ubiquity in 2012," said Matt Nyren , president and CEO. "From the start, we believed that a happy workplace is more productive and a key differentiator in attracting the best talent in the industry. We have found that empowering employees to be in control of their careers reaps many benefits, as our company growth is a direct result of every employee's personal growth."

The foundation of the Great Place to Work recognition is a survey that employees complete anonymously. The candid answers create a profile of the day-to-day work environment analyzed through a sixty-factor Trust Index® that compares employees' responses and comments in the subject company to the best workplaces in the country.

After the results were tallied up, 76% of Ubiquity employees participating in the survey said the company is "a great place to work." The average U.S.-based company has only 59% of its employees agreeing with that statement. The Great Place to Work survey results also break down the data to identify more particular company strengths. The survey discovered that Ubiquity employees agreed strongly with these statements:

I am given the resources and equipment to do my job. (87%)

When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. (86%)

I'm proud to tell others I work here. (86%)

People celebrate special events around here. (86%)

I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position. (84%)

I can be myself around here. (84%)

The Great Place to Work (GPTW) survey platform enables business leaders to leverage important feedback for driving future employee initiatives and guiding employee policy responsiveness. The GPTW results also highlight opportunities for companies to respond to areas where the takeaways were not so favorable.

The GPTW certification has meaning beyond the formal company recognition and benchmarking. Studies show that certification correlates highly with other favorable business objectives. For instance, GPTW-certified employers are four times more successful at attracting, retaining, and engaging talent than the average U.S. workplace. In addition, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and employees have twice the opportunities for promotion.

"This recognition validates our work to ensure that every member of our team feels supported, appreciated, and included," said Tanya Clark, senior vice president of human resources. "We stress a strong people-centric culture, so it is heartening to see that it has taken root in the company. I am particularly proud of our onboarding and training processes, which leave 85% of employees feeling 'welcome' when joining Ubiquity."

Ubiquity has a long history of valuing its employees by encouraging them to excel and advance in their careers. Ubiquity Academy was founded specifically to help employees learn new skills and take on new responsibilities. The company also incentivizes employees to work as cooperative teams and promote the successes of their peers through our "Better with U" awards program. Each quarter, senior leadership reviews nominees for the award and selects employees that exemplify Ubiquity's core values of Partnership, Innovation, and Community. The recognition includes a trophy, a monetary award, and a congratulatory video presentation from CEO Matt Nyren outlining the employees' contributions, which is distributed company-wide.

Ubiquity also promotes employee events inside its offices that celebrate holidays, employee accomplishments, and special causes. For instance, Ubiquity regularly sets aside time for employees to get together and socialize, such as cupcake spreads for Juneteenth and Pride celebrations. Employee celebrations also include luncheons for holidays, with the biggest events being festive "Year-End" banquets.

Founded in 2012, Ubiquity is the leading customer service and business process outsourcing services provider for highly complex industries, including financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce. Ubiquity, whose customers include BM Technologies, Marqeta, Green Dot, Chime, and Greenwood, is the #1 BPO for fintechs, supporting over 150 brands. The company's relationship-based outsourcing delivers increased returns for challengers and disruptors by increasing customer satisfaction and reducing costs. Ubiquity's end-to-end solutions leverage agile methodologies, AI-enabled technologies, and call center expertise to help brands grow customer relationships quickly and cost-effectively.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. The certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their mission is to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All. Learn more: www.greatplacetowork.com .

About Ubiquity

Ubiquity's Relationship-based Outsourcing pioneers next-gen CX, changing how brands interact with customers in an omnichannel world. Our teams of dedicated problem-solvers combine deep industry knowledge with an agile methodology to understand how customer experience supports a brand's objectives and devise plans to accelerate toward them. Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions across industries, including customer experience management services, interactive voice response (IVR) and AI-enabled technologies, and Banking Operations support, incorporating fraud investigation, ID verification, and dispute and chargeback management. Ubiquity is headquartered in New York City and has delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Visit us at https://ubiquity.com , browse open positions at https://ubiquity.com/career , and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

