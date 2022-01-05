Northwestern Mutual's Compass Financial Partners Expands to Accommodate Growing Multi-Generational Client Needs

VERNON HILLS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Top Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Advisor and Founder of Compass Financial Partners, Joe Guin, has announced that Tim Hender of The Hender and Nero Financial Group will join Compass Financial as a full equity partner in the firm beginning January 1, 2022. The partnership will nearly double the firm's capacity to advise high net worth individuals, families and businesses across the country on multi-generational wealth planning needs. Hender and his team will add 75 years of collective investment expertise to the already sophisticated financial planning firm.

"Tim and I have known each other for over 10 years and have worked jointly with many clients," said Guin. "Formalizing the business partnership is a natural extension of our work together. He and his team will bring significant value to the highly sophisticated clients we serve. We are not only fully aligned on our business philosophy and servicing style, but also share the same core values: family, integrity, and service to others."

Beyond their business rapport and shared values, Hender and Guin are uniting for another important reason: the partnership will greatly enhance their ability to build an enduring, truly multi-generational firm to support their clients' future-focused goals.

"Our clients trust us to not only guide them throughout their own financial journeys, but also those of their children and grandchildren," said Hender. "This partnership means our clients can take comfort in knowing there will be continuity in guiding their family's financial journey for generations to come."

Hender's team includes Alan Nero, Hender's father-in-law and one of Northwestern Mutual's most tenured financial representatives, further cementing Compass's multi-generational focus. With more than 50 years in the business, Nero is highly recognized for his extensive career and service to the professional sports world.

Outside of the office, Guin and Hender both exhibit powerful community leadership. Guin and the Compass team actively volunteer and fundraise with organizations like Northern Illinois Food Bank, Blessings in a Backpack and Bernie's Book Bank. Hender recently completed three years of service on the Lake Forest Caucus, he is a board member of the Gorton Community Center, serves on the finance committee of the Community Church of Lake Forest and Lake Bluff, and has coached youth sports in the Lake Forest Community for many years.

Compass Financial Partners is a boutique wealth management firm and services more than $750 million client assets entrusted to their firm. To learn more, visit www.compass-fp.com.

About Compass Financial Partners

Joseph G. Guin and Tim Hender use Compass Financial Partners as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. Compass Financial Partners is not a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee (NM), WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Joseph G. Guin is a Representative of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC), Milwaukee, WI (investment advisory and trust services), a subsidiary of NM and federal savings bank. Joseph G. Guin is an Insurance Agent of NM and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, (long-term care insurance) a subsidiary of NM, and a Registered Representative of Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), (investment brokerage services) subsidiary of NM, broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

SOURCE: Whole Growth Partners

