ATEME: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 5, 2022 - 18:00 CET
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:
- 11,357 shares
- € 96,157.84
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 557
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 534
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 56,081 shares for € 748,606.92
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,546 shares for € 717,500.68
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 9,822 shares
- € 127,487.56
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 485
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 405
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 45,334 shares for € 746,030.77
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,072 shares for € 697,864.00
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 13,475 shares
- € 62,343.03
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Ateme: Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.
Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.
Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.
Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.
Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B
|Ateme
|INVESTOR RELATIONS
|PRESS RELATIONS
|Michel Artières
President and CEO
|Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91
ateme@actus.fr
|Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
|Number of
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of
|Number of
|Traded volume in EUR
|executions
|shares
|executions
|shares
|Total
|557
|56,081
|748,606.92
|534
|54,546
|717,500.68
|01/07/2021
|5
|500
|8,005.00
|5
|400
|6,560.00
|02/07/2021
|1
|194
|3,104.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/07/2021
|2
|456
|7,318.80
|3
|14
|228.20
|06/07/2021
|6
|551
|8,909.67
|2
|315
|5,134.50
|07/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|16.30
|08/07/2021
|3
|400
|6,384.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/07/2021
|8
|401
|6,416.00
|1
|1
|16.00
|12/07/2021
|1
|1
|15.94
|2
|48
|772.80
|14/07/2021
|5
|401
|6,416.00
|5
|121
|1,943.26
|15/07/2021
|4
|482
|7,678.26
|2
|501
|8,016.00
|16/07/2021
|4
|319
|5,072.10
|4
|535
|8,560.00
|19/07/2021
|17
|3
|41,820.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/07/2021
|6
|500
|6,360.00
|1
|1
|13.60
|21/07/2021
|6
|900
|11,250.00
|3
|401
|5,132.80
|22/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|20
|1,207
|15,015.08
|23/07/2021
|2
|300
|3,780.00
|2
|392
|5,017.60
|27/07/2021
|1
|1
|12.62
|1
|1
|12.62
|28/07/2021
|-
|-
|-
|18
|532
|6,942.60
|29/07/2021
|20
|2,024
|26,473.92
|16
|2,511
|33,120.09
|30/07/2021
|21
|2,292
|30,116.88
|22
|2,452
|32,390.92
|02/08/2021
|12
|1,457
|19,130.41
|14
|1,714
|22,641.94
|03/08/2021
|10
|551
|7,229.12
|8
|1,202
|15,878.42
|04/08/2021
|14
|1,657
|21,839.26
|11
|1,078
|14,240.38
|05/08/2021
|9
|1,018
|13,437.60
|26
|2,356
|31,240.56
|06/08/2021
|16
|1,088
|14,372.48
|14
|568
|7,520.32
|09/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|10
|453
|5,997.72
|11/08/2021
|13
|2
|26,240.00
|3
|122
|1,620.16
|12/08/2021
|1
|1
|13.24
|4
|279
|3,707.91
|13/08/2021
|9
|353
|4,666.66
|1
|1
|13.28
|16/08/2021
|5
|762
|10,020.30
|1
|1
|13.32
|17/08/2021
|12
|1,101
|14,290.98
|3
|3
|39.96
|18/08/2021
|9
|1,199
|15,191.33
|-
|-
|-
|19/08/2021
|14
|628
|7,900.24
|16
|1,501
|19,362.90
|20/08/2021
|2
|80
|1,040.00
|1
|1
|13.20
|23/08/2021
|7
|520
|6,801.60
|-
|-
|-
|24/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|299
|3,946.80
|25/08/2021
|2
|201
|2,633.10
|1
|1
|13.16
|27/08/2021
|2
|101
|1,323.10
|5
|115
|1,519.15
|30/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|267
|3,553.77
|31/08/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|700
|9,345.00
|01/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|400
|5,360.00
|02/09/2021
|1
|1
|13.54
|1
|1
|13.54
|03/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|13.60
|08/09/2021
|2
|300
|4,044.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/09/2021
|5
|501
|6,643.26
|1
|1
|13.36
|10/09/2021
|6
|401
|5,273.15
|1
|1
|13.26
|13/09/2021
|9
|1
|12,810.00
|-
|-
|-
|14/09/2021
|19
|1,173
|14,392.71
|-
|-
|-
|16/09/2021
|1
|47
|568.70
|-
|-
|-
|17/09/2021
|8
|817
|9,754.98
|-
|-
|-
|23/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|264
|2,977.92
|24/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|7
|500
|5,560.00
|27/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|500
|5,600.00
|29/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|23
|2,5
|28,800.00
|30/09/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|400
|4,720.00
|01/10/2021
|2
|400
|4,568.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|6
|1
|11,450.00
|05/10/2021
|1
|1
|11.66
|11
|1,401
|16,615.86
|06/10/2021
|6
|645
|7,681.95
|-
|-
|-
|07/10/2021
|4
|655
|7,643.85
|4
|300
|3,540.00
|08/10/2021
|1
|200
|2,300.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|13
|1,7
|20,604.00
|15/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|500
|6,150.00
|19/10/2021
|2
|313
|3,849.90
|5
|1,1
|13,761.00
|20/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1,2
|15,480.00
|21/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|46
|610.88
|22/10/2021
|1
|1
|13.18
|9
|424
|5,605.28
|25/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|8
|1,182
|15,886.08
|26/10/2021
|1
|1
|13.42
|3
|348
|4,732.80
|27/10/2021
|1
|318
|4,318.44
|10
|1,5
|20,625.00
|28/10/2021
|-
|-
|-
|35
|2,977
|41,469.61
|01/11/2021
|6
|459
|6,375.51
|2
|401
|5,614.00
|02/11/2021
|5
|1,136
|15,699.52
|-
|-
|-
|03/11/2021
|17
|3,689
|50,096.62
|1
|1
|13.88
|04/11/2021
|6
|1,6
|21,232.00
|-
|-
|-
|05/11/2021
|1
|400
|5,280.00
|2
|800
|10,800.00
|08/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|8
|800
|10,968.00
|09/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|19
|1,823
|25,285.01
|10/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|600
|8,496.00
|11/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|22
|1,6
|23,200.00
|12/11/2021
|14
|1,101
|16,173.69
|1
|1
|14.88
|15/11/2021
|1
|200
|2,860.00
|3
|200
|2,900.00
|16/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|4
|200
|2,880.00
|17/11/2021
|7
|721
|10,216.57
|-
|-
|-
|18/11/2021
|7
|279
|3,933.90
|-
|-
|-
|19/11/2021
|14
|1,068
|14,941.32
|1
|1
|14.18
|22/11/2021
|8
|833
|11,395.44
|-
|-
|-
|23/11/2021
|2
|400
|5,352.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/11/2021
|1
|1
|13.70
|2
|2
|27.40
|25/11/2021
|8
|1,077
|14,431.80
|1
|34
|462.40
|26/11/2021
|9
|627
|8,339.10
|1
|43
|580.50
|29/11/2021
|19
|1,496
|19,672.40
|-
|-
|-
|30/11/2021
|39
|2,401
|30,612.75
|1
|1
|13.02
|01/12/2021
|14
|1,587
|19,377.27
|-
|-
|-
|02/12/2021
|3
|299
|3,588.00
|10
|1
|12,250.00
|06/12/2021
|1
|1
|12.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/12/2021
|5
|425
|5,129.75
|5
|301
|3,672.20
|08/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|12.30
|09/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|5
|899
|11,147.60
|10/12/2021
|1
|1
|12.50
|8
|944
|12,092.64
|13/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|2
|500
|6,430.00
|16/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,157
|15,272.40
|17/12/2021
|2
|301
|3,882.90
|3
|401
|5,253.10
|21/12/2021
|3
|301
|3,973.20
|3
|457
|6,059.82
|22/12/2021
|1
|1
|13.28
|4
|345
|4,588.50
|23/12/2021
|2
|158
|2,101.40
|3
|400
|5,360.00
|24/12/2021
|5
|300
|4,020.00
|-
|-
|-
|27/12/2021
|-
|-
|-
|14
|1,948
|26,512.28
|28/12/2021
|5
|258
|3,508.80
|3
|63
|866.88
|29/12/2021
|15
|1,691
|22,946.87
|5
|1,282
|17,537.76
|30/12/2021
|15
|972
|13,112.28
|-
|-
|-
|31/12/2021
|2
|85
|1,139.00
|1
|1
|13.42
