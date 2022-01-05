Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
2022 Bets: Die Kaufgelegenheit? Der perfekte Turnaround in 2022?
ATEME: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 5, 2022 - 18:00 CET


Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2021:

  • 11,357 shares
  • € 96,157.84
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 557
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 534
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 56,081 shares for € 748,606.92
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,546 shares for € 717,500.68


As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:
  • 9,822 shares
  • € 127,487.56
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 485
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 405
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 45,334 shares for € 746,030.77
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 42,072 shares for € 697,864.00
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 13,475 shares
  • € 62,343.03


The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Ateme: Ateme enables content owners, broadcasters and service providers to captivate their audiences with a superior quality of experience, so they can boost viewership engagement, acquire new customers, and unleash new monetization potential.

Ateme's multi-codec encoding, any-format origin/packaging, scalable cloud DVR, audience-aware CDN and revenue-generating dynamic ad insertion solutions powers thousands of the world's leading studios, content owners, broadcasters, and terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming service providers to deliver higher-quality content to billions of viewers on any screen.

Ateme has repeatedly innovated in fields ranging from visual quality to smart caching and analytics. Its multiple-award-winning R&D teams ensure that Ateme remains a future-proof partner through active participation in forums and associations including DVB, SMPTE, ATSC, AOM, MPEG Streaming Video Alliance, CMAF-IF and 3GPP.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 490 employees in its headquarters in France and offices around the world: USA, Brazil, UK, Spain, Germany, Russia, the UAE, Singapore, Korea and Australia.

Since 2014, Ateme is listed on the Paris Euronext market (ISIN: FR0011992700) and a member of its Tech 40 index. With 2020 revenues of €71 M revenues, in January 2021 the company finalized its acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: B

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO		Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 91
ateme@actus.fr		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
Buy Side Sell Side
Number ofNumber ofTraded volume in EUR Number ofNumber ofTraded volume in EUR
executionssharesexecutionsshares
Total55756,081748,606.92 53454,546717,500.68
01/07/202155008,005.00 54006,560.00
02/07/202111943,104.00 ---
05/07/202124567,318.80 314228.20
06/07/202165518,909.67 23155,134.50
07/07/2021--- 1116.30
08/07/202134006,384.00 ---
09/07/202184016,416.00 1116.00
12/07/20211115.94 248772.80
14/07/202154016,416.00 51211,943.26
15/07/202144827,678.26 25018,016.00
16/07/202143195,072.10 45358,560.00
19/07/202117341,820.00 ---
20/07/202165006,360.00 1113.60
21/07/2021690011,250.00 34015,132.80
22/07/2021--- 201,20715,015.08
23/07/202123003,780.00 23925,017.60
27/07/20211112.62 1112.62
28/07/2021--- 185326,942.60
29/07/2021202,02426,473.92 162,51133,120.09
30/07/2021212,29230,116.88 222,45232,390.92
02/08/2021121,45719,130.41 141,71422,641.94
03/08/2021105517,229.12 81,20215,878.42
04/08/2021141,65721,839.26 111,07814,240.38
05/08/202191,01813,437.60 262,35631,240.56
06/08/2021161,08814,372.48 145687,520.32
09/08/2021--- 104535,997.72
11/08/202113226,240.00 31221,620.16
12/08/20211113.24 42793,707.91
13/08/202193534,666.66 1113.28
16/08/2021576210,020.30 1113.32
17/08/2021121,10114,290.98 3339.96
18/08/202191,19915,191.33 ---
19/08/2021146287,900.24 161,50119,362.90
20/08/20212801,040.00 1113.20
23/08/202175206,801.60 ---
24/08/2021--- 32993,946.80
25/08/202122012,633.10 1113.16
27/08/202121011,323.10 51151,519.15
30/08/2021--- 32673,553.77
31/08/2021--- 67009,345.00
01/09/2021--- 14005,360.00
02/09/20211113.54 1113.54
03/09/2021--- 1113.60
08/09/202123004,044.00 ---
09/09/202155016,643.26 1113.36
10/09/202164015,273.15 1113.26
13/09/20219112,810.00 ---
14/09/2021191,17314,392.71 ---
16/09/2021147568.70 ---
17/09/202188179,754.98 ---
23/09/2021--- 22642,977.92
24/09/2021--- 75005,560.00
27/09/2021--- 25005,600.00
29/09/2021--- 232,528,800.00
30/09/2021--- 44004,720.00
01/10/202124004,568.00 ---
04/10/2021--- 6111,450.00
05/10/20211111.66 111,40116,615.86
06/10/202166457,681.95 ---
07/10/202146557,643.85 43003,540.00
08/10/202112002,300.00 ---
12/10/2021--- 131,720,604.00
15/10/2021--- 15006,150.00
19/10/202123133,849.90 51,113,761.00
20/10/2021--- 51,215,480.00
21/10/2021--- 146610.88
22/10/20211113.18 94245,605.28
25/10/2021--- 81,18215,886.08
26/10/20211113.42 33484,732.80
27/10/202113184,318.44 101,520,625.00
28/10/2021--- 352,97741,469.61
01/11/202164596,375.51 24015,614.00
02/11/202151,13615,699.52 ---
03/11/2021173,68950,096.62 1113.88
04/11/202161,621,232.00 ---
05/11/202114005,280.00 280010,800.00
08/11/2021--- 880010,968.00
09/11/2021--- 191,82325,285.01
10/11/2021--- 46008,496.00
11/11/2021--- 221,623,200.00
12/11/2021141,10116,173.69 1114.88
15/11/202112002,860.00 32002,900.00
16/11/2021--- 42002,880.00
17/11/2021772110,216.57 ---
18/11/202172793,933.90 ---
19/11/2021141,06814,941.32 1114.18
22/11/2021883311,395.44 ---
23/11/202124005,352.00 ---
24/11/20211113.70 2227.40
25/11/202181,07714,431.80 134462.40
26/11/202196278,339.10 143580.50
29/11/2021191,49619,672.40 ---
30/11/2021392,40130,612.75 1113.02
01/12/2021141,58719,377.27 ---
02/12/202132993,588.00 10112,250.00
06/12/20211112.00 ---
07/12/202154255,129.75 53013,672.20
08/12/2021--- 1112.30
09/12/2021--- 589911,147.60
10/12/20211112.50 894412,092.64
13/12/2021--- 25006,430.00
16/12/2021--- 31,15715,272.40
17/12/202123013,882.90 34015,253.10
21/12/202133013,973.20 34576,059.82
22/12/20211113.28 43454,588.50
23/12/202121582,101.40 34005,360.00
24/12/202153004,020.00 ---
27/12/2021--- 141,94826,512.28
28/12/202152583,508.80 363866.88
29/12/2021151,69122,946.87 51,28217,537.76
30/12/20211597213,112.28 ---
31/12/20212851,139.00 1113.42
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xphsZ8psYZybmGmdlMhoaGOWbWhjxZbGZmHIlpVoYsnImXJhl5mUb8nLZnBjm2Vq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72604-ateme_liquidity-contract-31.12.2021_en.pdf

