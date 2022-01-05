PRODWAYS: Four machines sold to new Australian customer





Prodways Group has received orders for four machines from Australia's leading manufacturer of clear orthodontic aligners.

After an assessment phase lasting several months, Australia's leading manufacturer of clear orthodontic aligners by 3D printing has just confirmed its choice of MovingLight® technology to be installed in its first production plant. As in the case of the US order announced early December, these latest orders concerned the MovingLight® LD20 printer, the most productive model in the Prodways range.

While the transaction concluded at the end of the year concerned only four machines, as explained in the previous release this order heralds an investment program that is expected to lead to further orders over the coming 24 months.

After installation and production ramp-up, the first four machines are expected to consume over five tons of Prodways material per year.





About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €57 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com





