DGAP-Media / 2022-01-05 / 17:44

- First listing in 2022

- Initial listing on the primary market in Düsseldorf, dual listing in Frankfurt

- BankM as project coordinator, capital market partner and designated sponsor

Frankfurt, January 05, 2022 - BankM AG accompanied the first stock market launch in 2022. Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the beginning of the year and is tradable via the Xetra system since today. The flotation of the specialist for affordable housing in the metropolitan region of Berlin/Brandenburg took place as a dual listing, with BankM acting as project coordinator, applicant capital market partner and designated sponsor.

The initial listing on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange was already executed on 30 December 2021 and was carried out without a prospectus on the basis of an exposé published by the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The listing volume amounted to EUR 36 million; there was no public offering. The transaction has now been successfully finalised with the Xetra listing. The first closing price of EUR 1.20 was above the Xetra-opening price of EUR 1.10 as well as the original issue price of EUR 1.00.

"This project was of high strategic importance for our fast-growing company. We have made our company shares tradable and can now broaden our shareholder base in the institutional environment. The collaboration with Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and BankM was highly efficient and professional. The teams worked together excellently even between Christmas and New Year", comments Dr. Christian Pahl, exeucutive board spokesman of Deutsche Eigenheim Union, on the transaction.

About Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG:

Deutsche Eigenheim Union builds affordable homes in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region, taking into account ecological, social and corporate aspects (ESG / Environment, Social, Governance). Under the slogan "We make homes. Affordable." Deutsche Eigenheim Union builds ready-to-move-in houses at an attractive price-performance ratio. The buildings are erected with a fixed price guarantee in solid construction and with the latest technology on the company's own properties. About BankM AG:

Since 2007, BankM AG (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is the partner of small and medium-sized enterprises and specializing in capital market financing with its experienced, interdisciplinary team. SME customers benefit from individual service and rapid access to selected investors that fit their needs. BankM's services include capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, debt advisory and debt capital mediation, designated sponsoring and research as well as M&A, hereby specializing in the identification of suitable strategic partners in China. Contact:

Thomas Stewens BankM AG Mainzer Landstraße 61 60329 Frankfurt Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10 Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50 Email: pr@bankm.de Internet: www.bankm.de

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation or an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase, sale or subscription of any mentioned securities. It does not serve any investment advice but general information purposes only. End of Media Release

