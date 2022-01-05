Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2022) - Vinza Capital Management Inc. ("Vinza") is pleased to announce the execution of an Exclusivity and Standstill Agreement with NU E Corp. ("NU E") with Headquarters in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario, pursuant to which the parties will negotiate the terms of a definitive agreement whereby Vinza will acquire all the securities of NU E.

NU E is a leading renewable, green power and clean energy company focused on developing solar and hydrogen infrastructure and supply, last mile solution and logistics (POS) for hydrogen in the heavy transportation industry as well as solar infrastructure and energy production for both grid, hydrogen and industrial consumption.

NU E is also a leading solar and infrastructure development company that builds and constructs large solar projects for both industry and internal use. Complimenting NU E's renewable focus, NU E also manufactures high quality electrical equipment including variable frequency drives, electrical switchgear and panels.

Lastly, NU E is leading the way in the Carbon Credit segment of the market which is quickly becoming the footprint for oil and gas, mining and industries to invest and produce green energy to offset Carbon Taxes.

NU E is led by an experienced board and management team with significant experience in the solar, energy and financial industries.

Mr. Devon Sandford, President and CEO stated that "this is an important and exciting step in the development of NU E, providing exposure to the public markets on a global scale and accessing critical capital for the development of NU E's renewable energy business plan".

Vinza and NU E will jointly work together over the coming weeks to enter into a binding definitive agreement.

