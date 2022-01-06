AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Senior Management Addition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that Mr. Ian Wilms has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development and Government Affairs to accelerate domestic and international growth.

Ian is a seasoned senior executive with over 26 years of experience. For 14 years, he led procurement, consulting, and public safety teams across Canada and Latin America for IBM.

For the past 12 years, Ian has successfully co-founded and built several companies in the cannabis, LED lighting, and entertainment sectors. with his most recent venture being the development of the award-winning 'Brushalot' brand.

Ian has been elected to several public and private boards. He is a graduate of McMaster University.

Ian Wilms stated, "I am excited to be joining AMPD at this pivotal moment as we build the company by adding key management and infrastructure to drive our continued significant growth. I am proud to work with so many talented leaders in the sector."

Anthony Brown, CEO, commented, "AMPD is currently seeing unprecedented growth and we expect this to continue as we launch numerous initiatives to develop multiple revenue streams and recurring revenue. With Ian joining our management team, the Company will be better positioned to execute on our aggressive growth strategy."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we're meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information can be found on SEDAR and our website at www.ampd.tech.

