Roofing Contractor Greensboro GA, Braswell Construction Group, Reveals 5 Clues That Indicate the Need for a New Roof

Knowing when to change a roof can be determined by 5 signs, according to Top Greensboro Lake Oconee GA Roofer, Braswell Construction Group.

GREENSBORO, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / A house is a huge investment in terms of money, time, and creative effort. However, homeowners can easily take for granted major structural parts like the roof, because the effects from its wear-and-tear are not noticed until they seep into the home. Braswell Construction Group in Greensboro, Georgia shares tips on how to avoid extensive (and expensive) roof repairs by watching out for 5 signs that show your roof needs to be replaced.

1. The roof is past its prime.

Roofing materials differ in life expectancy, ranging from 15 years to 50. Braswell Construction Group knows how long roofs can last, thanks to over 20 years of working in Georgia and its super-hot, humid environment. Roofs made of asphalt shingles, for example, have a 15- to 20-year life expectancy. The same can be said for cedar shake roofs. Fiber cement roofs, on the other hand, can last for 20 to 25 years, while roofs made of tile, slate, synthetic slate, synthetic shake, and copper can last as long as 5 decades. Take note of the roof's average age, or if it had often endured extreme weather conditions - it might be time to replace it.

2. Visible leaks or signs of water damage

This is often the first clue that indicates if a roof has had a long run - when it starts "raining inside the house". One way to confirm this is to make a quick trip to the attic and check for streaks or discolorations on the ceilings and/or walls. If the attic also seems brighter than usual. That's an indication of large holes in the roof, allowing light from outside to come in.

3. Damaged or missing shingles

Shingles that are buckling, and have curled edges, bent corners, and cracks are already worn out. Shingles also have a rough, granulated finish so if they already look and feel smooth, that's another sign of excess wear. Replace shingles when they reach this condition.

4. Dark spots on the roof

Dark spots on the roof can indicate the presence of mold (a fungus), or moss (a plant), which grow in damp, moist places. In places like Georgia that can get very hot and humid, mold or moss are a common problem in homes. It is important to have the roof checked to see if there is mold or moss as these are both invasive and can continue to grow if not eliminated. Mold and moss both indicate that there is much moisture trapped in the roof, which can weaken beams over time. (Mold is also the more dangerous of the two - left unchecked, it can lead to adverse health issues for the homeowner.) Braswell Construction Group inspects roofs for mold or moss, free of charge.

5. Unusual spikes in energy bills

The roof can be considered part of a home's "first line of defense." It has the significant function of maintaining a healthy temperature level inside the home, and in Georgia that means keeping the house cool. If there are holes in the roof, air escapes, and the HVAC system works overtime to maintain a set temperature. A steadily increasing electricity bill is another thing to watch out for; it could be due to damages on the roof.

Regular roof inspections are a proactive way of ensuring that small problems do not turn into expensive structural issues. When a roof starts showing any of these signs, get professional help from the experts at Braswell Construction Group, with branches in Greensboro, Covington, Atlanta, and Stone Mountain, Georgia.

About Braswell Construction Group:

BCG has been locally owned and operated since 2002, and prides itself on its high-quality craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and professional acumen. They have a reputation for always completing its roofing and restoration projects on time and on budget while providing customized service, top-notch customer service, and unparalleled workmanship.

Braswell Construction Group has been featured several times in both Yahoo Finance, ABC, FOX, among many others as an industry leader and the top Roofing Contractor in the state of Georgia.

Braswell Construction Group operates from four Georgia locations to service homeowners with all their roofing and restoration needs in Covington/Conyers, Stone Mountain, Atlanta, Greensboro/Lake Oconee, and their respective surrounding areas. Chris Braswell, his wife of 17 years and their daughter happily reside in Greensboro, GA where they work, live and play. The Braswell family is extremely involved in all aspects of the local Greensboro community with their business location at 1051 Village Park Dr., conveniently situated off Lake Oconee Parkway.

For more information, please visit https://www.braswellconstructiongroup.com

